'Nothing further from the truth' - Anthony Cunningham dismisses health rumours

HIGHLY REGARDED GAA manager Anthony Cunningham has dismissed “some wild rumours” about his health and has thanked those who have reached out to him in recent months.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s GAA Social podcast, Cunningham described the rumours as “a shock” and stressed that he is well. He added that many players who he has managed in the past were among those who contacted him expressing concern.

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The Galway native guided Roscommon side St Brigid’s to an All-Ireland final last season where they were narrowly defeated by Dingle after extra-time in January. Cunningham stepped down as manager later that month.

“Some wild rumours there for the last three or four months that I had cancer and I was sick and that type of stuff. Nothing further from the truth really in that,” Cunningham said in a wide-ranging conversation with The GAA Social hosts Thomas Niblock and Oisín McConville.

“It’s sort of a shock really when you hear that kind of stuff. I don’t know where it ever came from but I train and work out and try and do as much as I can.”

Cunningham added that he enjoys staying fit which added to his disbelief in relation to the rumours.

“I love to work out so it was a shock really and I would like to acknowledge all the concerned people that rang and contacted me seeing if I was ok. I’m fine, perfect and couldn’t be fitter. I don’t know, this happens from time to time that these wild rumours go out about something.

“I guess it’s a part of modern life as well with communications systems now with Twitter and Facebook.”

You can listen to the full interview here