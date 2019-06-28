This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Ireland U21 winger on the move following Championship relegation

After three seasons at Rotherham United, Anthony Forde rejected the offer of a contract extension.

By Paul Dollery Friday 28 Jun 2019, 4:58 PM
50 minutes ago 1,519 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4702071
Rotherham United's Anthony Forde is tackled by Luca Digne during last season's Carabao Cup second round game.
Image: Martin Rickett
Rotherham United's Anthony Forde is tackled by Luca Digne during last season's Carabao Cup second round game.
Rotherham United's Anthony Forde is tackled by Luca Digne during last season's Carabao Cup second round game.
Image: Martin Rickett

ANTHONY FORDE IS set to resume his career elsewhere after opting not to extend his stay at Rotherham United.

Manager Paul Warne confirmed today that Forde has rejected the offer of a new contract from the club, who were relegated from the Championship at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 25-year-old winger follows in the footsteps of Joe Newell, Ryan Williams and Jon Taylor in turning down fresh terms from the Yorkshire outfit.

“I had a lot of time for all four of them but once we were relegated they all wanted to see what was out there for them and unfortunately that has been the case. They will all go on to different clubs with my blessing,” Warne said.

“It is a big miss for me. All four played a big part for me across different seasons but what we have built here is about the dressing room and if anyone doesn’t want to play here then they can go somewhere else.”

A former Republic of Ireland U21 international, Forde joined Rotherham from Walsall in 2016. He played 114 games for the Millers and helped them to achieve promotion from League One via the play-offs in 2018.

The Limerick native started his career in England at Wolverhampton Wanderers, making his debut as a 17-year-old in August 2011. He made 28 first-team appearances for Wolves — including six in the Premier League — before joining Walsall in 2014.

