This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 29 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joshua opponent to be revealed on Tuesday, says Barry Hearn

An announcement over who will replace Jarrell Miller in the opposite corner to Anthony Joshua on 1 June could be made on Tuesday.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Apr 2019, 3:50 PM
1 hour ago 553 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4611105
Anthony Joshua has the final say on who he will face on June 1.
Anthony Joshua has the final say on who he will face on June 1.
Anthony Joshua has the final say on who he will face on June 1.

Anthony Joshua’s new opponent for 1 June is set to be announced on Tuesday, according to Barry Hearn.

Heavyweight Joshua was initially due to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Jarrell Miller in his American debut, with the bout set for Madison Square Garden in New York.

However, Miller was ruled out after a second failed drugs test, leaving promoter Eddie Hearn needing to find a replacement for the main event.

Speaking at a press conference to promote Dillian Whyte’s July fight with Oscar Rivas, Barry Hearn, Eddie’s father, declared they are “very close” to confirming the identity of Joshua’s next foe.

“I know he [Eddie Hearn] is very close,” Barry Hearn told Sky Sports.

“I understand there’s every chance he’s going to make an announcement tomorrow [Tuesday], so it’s getting there.

“It’s difficult, it’s very difficult, the political world of boxing and the money they’re talking about, but it’s also difficult when a few people view it as an opportunity to put one over on AJ, or us, or boxing.”

Barry Hearn also revealed that they had created a shortlist of candidates, with Joshua having the final say.

“We have five likely opponents, so it’s not a question we’re going to be blackmailed. We’re never going to be forced into doing anything stupid, because we just don’t work like that. Eddie is just playing the cards dead straight,” he added.

“AJ makes the final call, the final list is there and I believe the final decision will be known tomorrow.”

Luis Ortiz ruled himself out of contention via Instagram last week, revealing ”low-ball offers” from Matchroom Boxing had ended any chance of him stepping in to fill the void.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie