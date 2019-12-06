This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Joshua sheds weight as Ruiz piles on ahead of controversial rematch in Saudi Arabia

The heavyweight fighters meet again for the IBF, WBA and WBO titles in Riyadh on Saturday night.

By AFP Friday 6 Dec 2019, 6:32 PM
Ruiz Jr and Joshua at today's weigh-in.
Image: AP/PA Images
Ruiz Jr and Joshua at today's weigh-in.
Ruiz Jr and Joshua at today's weigh-in.
Image: AP/PA Images

ANTHONY JOSHUA WEIGHED in more than 20 kilograms (44 pounds) lighter than heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr ahead of their controversial rematch in Saudi Arabia.

The leaner and meaner British boxer seeks to win back the IBF, WBA and WBO titles that he lost to Ruiz in a shock June defeat in New York in a high-profile duel on Saturday, dubbed “Clash on the Dunes”.

Joshua weighed in much lighter compared to their June encounter, hitting the scales at 16 stones and 13 pounds (107.5 kg) ahead of the fight, seen as the biggest test of his boxing career.

Ruiz, sporting a Mexican sombrero hat, tipped the scales at 20 stone and three pounds (128.36 kg), heavier than what he weighed in their June encounter in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Joshua weighed in at 247.8 pounds (112.4 kg) in June, but the boxer has shed muscle mass in order to improve his mobility around the ring.

“Before I was trying to bench press a house. I used my body to get where I needed but then I started realising the sweet science of the sport,” Joshua said.

“I am punching like a horse kicking backwards right now.”

andy-ruiz-jr-v-anthony-joshua-weigh-in-riyadh The fighters face off outside the Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh. Source: Nick Potts

The stakes could not be higher for Joshua, who would face a long road back to the pinnacle of the heavyweight division if he loses Saturday’s much-hyped fight.

Victory, by contrast, would re-establish his credentials in the division, opening the door to money-spinning fights against WBC champion Deontay Wilder or fellow British fighter Tyson Fury.

Ruiz says he is ready to take on the British challenger despite his increased fitness.

“I know he’s lost weight and will try to box me around, but it’s just my job to prevent that,” Ruiz said earlier this week.

I’m ready for whatever comes my way.”

The rematch will be taking place in a purpose-built 15,000-seat arena in Diriyah on the outskirts of the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has been accused of ‘sportswashing’– using major sporting events to divert attention away from human rights issues –  and secured the staging rights to the rematch after reportedly offering an astronomical purse to promoters and fighters.

Joshua’s take is reported to be around $60 million (€54m) while promoters Matchroom Boxing were handed an eye-popping $40m (€36m) site fee to award the fight to Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz, who was locked into a rematch at a set figure as a condition of his first meeting with Joshua, is expected to receive $9m (€8m).

© – AFP 2019  

