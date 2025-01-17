England's Anthony Watson retires from rugby due to injury

ENGLAND WING ANTHONY Watson has retired from professional rugby union on medical grounds, it was announced Friday.

The 30-year-old had several injury problems during his career, with the latest understood to be an issue with his back.

Watson, who played for London Irish and Bath before joining Leicester, won 56 England caps and appeared in further internationals during two tours with the British and Irish Lions.

He also featured in three England Six Nations title-winning squads and the 2019 World Cup in Japan, when England reached the final.

He made his final Leicester appearance in early December.

“I am proud and blessed to have done what I did through my career — to have represented my family, my country and two of the biggest clubs in the country,” said Watson in a Leicester statement.

“When I started out, I wanted to make my dad more than anyone proud, I wanted to play for England and the Lions with my parents in the crowd, and eventually, wanted to share a moment with my children on the field.

“I can say I have done all those things.”

England coach Steve Borthwick said: “Anthony Watson is to be congratulated on a fantastically successful career.

“I was fortunate to have coached Anthony both at Leicester Tigers and England. He is a humble, hard-working professional man who is universally liked and admired in the game.

“Anthony not only brought his incredible talent to the England shirt every time he played, but he was also a player who was immensely proud to represent his country.”

