Dupont scoops Six Nations Player of the Tournament with nearly 50% of vote

FRANCE CAPTAIN ANTOINE Dupont has been named as the Six Nations Player of the Championship for his starring role in Les Bleus’ Grand Slam.

It is the second time the scrum-half has won the award following his 2020 success.

Dupont led France to their first Six Nations title and Grand Slam in 12 years at home to England last weekend, scoring his side’s third and final try in a 25-13 win at the Stade de France.

The Toulouse scrum-half became only the third player after former Ireland centre Brian O’Driscoll and current Scotland captain Stuart Hogg to win the individual award more than once.

Advertisement

Dupont, the current world player of the year, was shortlisted alongside France team-mate Gregory Alldritt and Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier.

The winner was decided by a fan vote, with 25-year-old Dupont polling nearly 50%.

“Antoine is a truly special player, and central to a France team that goes from strength to strength,” said Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel.

“He also has a gift to put fans on the edge of their seats whenever he has his hands on the rugby ball.

“This year’s Championship was incredible for so many reasons, and the final game in Paris was a fitting finale, with Antoine and his team winning a Grand Slam.”

– © AFP 2022

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

A new episode of The Front Row, in partnership with Guinness, is out now. After Ireland’s Triple Crown win, Murray Kinsella gives us the rundown on his team of the tournament. Ireland international Sene Naoupu also joins the panel to chat about her career and look ahead to the start of the Women’s Six Nations. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Source: The42/SoundCloud