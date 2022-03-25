Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 25 March 2022
Advertisement

Dupont scoops Six Nations Player of the Tournament with nearly 50% of vote

Dupont joins Brian O’Driscoll and Stuart Hogg on the list of players to win the award multiple times.

By AFP Friday 25 Mar 2022, 4:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,536 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5721302
Dupont beat Josh van der Flier and Gregory Alldritt to the prize.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Dupont beat Josh van der Flier and Gregory Alldritt to the prize.
Dupont beat Josh van der Flier and Gregory Alldritt to the prize.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

FRANCE CAPTAIN ANTOINE Dupont has been named as the Six Nations Player of the Championship for his starring role in Les Bleus’ Grand Slam.

It is the second time the scrum-half has won the award following his 2020 success.

Dupont led France to their first Six Nations title and Grand Slam in 12 years at home to England last weekend, scoring his side’s third and final try in a 25-13 win at the Stade de France.

The Toulouse scrum-half became only the third player after former Ireland centre Brian O’Driscoll and current Scotland captain Stuart Hogg to win the individual award more than once.

Dupont, the current world player of the year, was shortlisted alongside France team-mate Gregory Alldritt and Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier.

The winner was decided by a fan vote, with 25-year-old Dupont polling nearly 50%.

“Antoine is a truly special player, and central to a France team that goes from strength to strength,” said Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel.

“He also has a gift to put fans on the edge of their seats whenever he has his hands on the rugby ball.

“This year’s Championship was incredible for so many reasons, and the final game in Paris was a fitting finale, with Antoine and his team winning a Grand Slam.”

– © AFP 2022

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

A new episode of The Front Row, in partnership with Guinness, is out now. After Ireland’s Triple Crown win, Murray Kinsella gives us the rundown on his team of the tournament. Ireland international Sene Naoupu also joins the panel to chat about her career and look ahead to the start of the Women’s Six Nations. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Subscribe


Source: The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie