'Munster has been unreal. It's a new start for everyone' - Frisch

JUST 20 MINUTES of game time into the new chapter of his career with Munster and Antoine Frisch was whipped away from the province.

Munster wouldn’t have got the green light to sign him on a three-year deal but for his eligibility for Ireland, so it was clear that the IRFU had plenty of interest in Frisch’s skills.

Nonetheless, he never would have imagined being in a green jersey this soon into his time as part of Irish rugby. It’s not a senior Ireland shirt but playing for Emerging Ireland is a decent start for 26-year-old France native Frisch.

He was lively in Wednesday’s win over the Pumas, showcasing his creative, incisive attacking qualities in the number 13 jersey. Frisch has been enjoying the unexpected experience in South Africa.

“It was surprising, just because I didn’t know about this Emerging Ireland team first of all,” says Frisch, who qualifies for Ireland through his Dublin-born grandmother.

“I thought I would have to prove myself with Munster before being called into an environment like this.

“I was really happy to get the call-up. I’m trying to seize it with both hands and enjoy the experience, learn as much as I can in an Ireland environment with all the coaches and the boys.”

Speaking last week, Ireland attack coach Mike Catt highlighted how impressed they have been with Frisch, while the reports coming out of Munster during pre-season were also very positive.

Frisch during the pre-season clash with London Irish. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

He was good in that short cameo against Cardiff on the opening weekend of the URC season and had settled into life with Munster happily before heading away to South Africa.

“It has been unreal,” says Frisch of Munster. “There is a really good vibe at the club. It’s a new start for everyone with new coaches. Obviously, the squad hasn’t changed too much but there’s a buzz about the place, an excitement to work with the game plan Graham Rowntree, Mike Prendergast, Denis Leamy, all the coaches are trying to put in place.

“We’re starting from zero. When I was there, we were still sort of trying to get those connections going, but it’s been class. Obviously, the facilities are amazing. There is everything you need.

“Even the friendly games we played, I only played one against London Irish, but it was class. The supporters in Cork were really passionate and showed a lot of support. It’s just really exciting for the rest of the reason.”

Frisch is living with fellow new signing Chris Moore in Castletroy, close to the province’s training centre. He likes what he has seen of Limerick city so far too.

“It’s a pretty calm city,” says Frisch. “I’m sure it won’t be as calm when the big games start to arrive.

“There are really nice coffee shops. I’ve actually got a cousin who lives in the centre, so I’ve been able to catch up with him as well.

“The boys in the squad are unreal, everyone is so welcoming. Everyone is really trying to help you get up to speed and be integrated in the squad. There is a really positive vibe about the place. I felt that as soon as I arrived, that’s great.”

Frisch has excellent offloading skills. Source: Steve Haag/INPHO

Emerging Ireland’s tour concludes tomorrow with a clash against a Cheetahs team that includes Ruan Pienaar and Frans Steyn. It looks like it could be the best challenge yet after wins over the Griquas and Pumas.

Frisch says he will take plenty from this trip to South Africa as he aims to use it as a springboard for the rest of his first season with Munster. Eight of his provincial team-mates are on tour too and they’ve discussed bringing energy and ideas back to the province when.

“To be honest, there was already a lot of similar stuff that we were doing in Munster,” says Frisch. “For example, Mike Prendergast was really drilling us on similar stuff that we have seen here.

“I think it’s just the detail. The [Irish] coaches give you a lot of clarity on everyone’s role. They are very hard on the boys but in a good way. If you are not doing your role well, they will call you out. You have to know your job.

“At Munster, it’s exactly the same. It’s all new for everyone, so everyone is trying to find their feet in the system that the coaches are trying to put in place. I guess there will be time for the adaptation to the new way of playing because the last few years have been very different to how we are trying to play now.”

