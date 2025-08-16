Man arrested after Bournemouth's Semenyo reports racist abuse in Liverpool match

A MAN HAS been arrested following reports that a Bournemouth football player was racially abused during the first Premier League game of the season.

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused by a spectator during the opening match against Liverpool.

Match referee Anthony Taylor stopped play in the 29th minute on Friday and a man, 47, was ejected from Anfield stadium.

A 47-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and has been taken into custody to be interviewed, Merseyside Police said.

Semenyo scored twice in the second half to help bring Bournemouth back from two goals down at Anfield before Liverpool went on to eventually win the contest 4-2.

The following day, the 25-year-old forward said on social media: “Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever – not because of one person’s words, but because of how the entire football family stood together.”

He thanked his teammates, Liverpool players and fans “who showed their true character”, and the Premier League officials “who handled it professionally”.

Semenyo continued: “Scoring those two goals felt like speaking the only language that truly matters on the pitch. This is why I play – for moments like these, for my teammates, for everyone who believes in what this beautiful game can be.

Advertisement

“The overwhelming messages of support from across the football world remind me why I love this sport. We keep moving forward, together.”

During the match, Semenyo spoke to managers Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola before the two captains Virgil van Dijk and Adam Smith were called over to the dug-outs.

Anthony Taylor during a stop in play after Semenyo (second right) informs the referee of a possible racial comment from the crowd during the Premier League match at Anfield. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

An anti-discrimination message was read out to the Anfield crowd, and it is understood that police officers went into the referee’s room at half-time.

The incident came two days after Tottenham Hotspur player Mathys Tel received racist abuse online after missing a penalty in his side’s Uefa Super Cup win against Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool captain van Dijk labelled the reported abuse aimed at Semenyo as a “disgrace”.

He agreed it was symptomatic of a wider problem not restricted to football, but said greater attempts had to be made to change the mindset.

Campaigns such as taking the knee and Kick It Out have not been able to eradicate the issue, he added.

Van Dijk said: “What else can we do? Because this is the very odd one (case) that has managed to say something that is obviously a disgrace.

“The only thing we can do is deal with it by dealing with him personally and try to educate the next generation. That is the only way to try and kick it out, in my opinion.

“I can’t believe it. These things shouldn’t happen but unfortunately it does and it is an absolute disgrace in my eyes.

“First and foremost these things should never happen in the world, not only football. I am happy to say I don’t see it happening up until today actually.

“But in general racism is not of this world in my opinion, but if we are to be realistic, unfortunately, it still exists and that is the painful side of it.

“We have to deal with it in the here and now.”

Chief Inspector Kev Chatterton, match commander for the Liverpool versus Bournemouth game, said on Friday: “Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime of any form.”

“We take incidents like this very seriously, and in cases like this we will be proactively seeking football banning orders, with the club, against those responsible.”

He added: “There is no place for racism and it is vital that anyone who witnesses such an offence reports it to stewards, or the police, immediately so we can take the necessary action like we did this evening.

“As with all matches, we work very closely with both Liverpool and Everton FC to ensure the safety of the public and the players.”

A spokesperson for Liverpool Football Club said it is aware of the allegation of racist abuse and that “we condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society, or football”.

The Football Association said it was “concerned” about the allegation of racism towards Semenyo and that it would ensure “appropriate action” would be taken.