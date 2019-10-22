This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I wasn't nervous at all' - The man behind football's most iconic penalty

Antonin Panenka’s technique has been imitated by some of the game’s biggest stars.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 9:48 PM
15 minutes ago 856 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4863261
Antonin Panenka (left) has seen his penalty technique imitated by the likes of Lionel Messi.
Image: Alex Caparros
Antonin Panenka (left) has seen his penalty technique imitated by the likes of Lionel Messi.
Antonin Panenka (left) has seen his penalty technique imitated by the likes of Lionel Messi.
Image: Alex Caparros

CZECH LEGEND Antonin Panenka says that he is proud of the penalty-kick technique that still bears his name to this day, adding that he wasn’t nervous at all when attempting the now-historic shot.

Panenka’s infamous penalty came in the Euro 1976 final between Czechoslovakia and West Germany, a match that finished 2-2 after regular time.

In the ensuing shootout, each of Panenka’s four team-mates scored their penalties before West Germany’s Uli Hoeness missed his shot from the spot.

Panenka stepped up and chipped the ball past goalkeeper Sepp Maier, with many players have replicated that style of penalty ever since.

The likes of Andrea Pirlo, Sergio Ramos and Zinedine Zidane have all famously attempted to chip the goalkeeper from the spot and Panenka, now president of Czech club Bohemians, says he remains honoured to have left a legacy on the game.

“A few years ago some TV station from South America came to me and showed me about 50 Panenka penalties from players all around the world,” he told Goal. “And the best executor was from someone from the Paraguayan second league!”

He added: “I am proud of it, of course. It makes me happy to hear that all around the world it is called a Panenka.”

All these years later, Panenka says that he was never nervous before attempting that famous kick while adding that he never really considered the consequences of what could go wrong.

In the final game against Germany I was not nervous at all, I knew that this way is the best chance to score,” Panenka added. “When it went in I was so happy, not because I scored last, but because we won this amazing trophy as such a small nation.

“It was the best chance to score. I missed it only once in my life before Belgrade 1976 in a friendly match in Southern Bohemia. I invented it like two years before.

“I guess I would have to go to work in a factory for the rest of my life if I failed it!”

He added: ”I just figured that every keeper always jumps to one side, so it could be good to kick the ball down the middle.

After every practice, I competed with our goalkeeper Zdenek Hruska in penalties. He was really good, so I was losing a lot of money, chocolates, etc. Then I started to use my little trick, and suddenly I was winning more often.

“The bad thing was that I was getting fatter because of all the chocolates I’d won!”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

