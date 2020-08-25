Antonio Conte to continue as Inter Milan manager

ANTONIO CONTE WILL remain as Inter Milan coach next season after a crisis meeting with club president Steven Zhang, the Italian team said.

“The club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the club’s project,” Inter Milan said in a statement.

Conte had hinted that he might quit after just one season after Inter Milan lost the Europa League final to Sevilla last week.

The 51-year-old cast fresh doubt over his position as Inter coach, saying the club must examine their future “with or without me” after the defeat.

“Now we’ll return to Milan, we’ll take a couple of days off. We will meet, examine the season and everything in a very calm way. We will try to plan the future of Inter with our without me,” he told Sky Sports.

“It has been a very tough season from all points of view, the best decision must be taken for the good of Inter, with the utmost cordiality. There is no resentment, there are different points of view.

“For me it was a beautiful year, I thank those who gave me the opportunity to have a wonderful experience.”

Former Chelsea and Juventus boss Conte took over as Inter Milan coach in May 2019.

The club finished second in Serie A, just one point behind champions Juventus, and reached their first European final in a decade.

