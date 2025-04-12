Advertisement
Armagh made it through Armagh. Bryan Keane/INPHO
FreeThe Orchard

Armagh land 1-20 in blistering second half to see off Antrim in Ulster quarter-final

All-Ireland champions find another gear to make it through.
2.19pm, 12 Apr 2025
Declan Bogue Reports from Corrigan Park

Armagh 1-34

Antrim 1-23

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Armagh overcame a jittery first half in which they conceded a penalty and went in at half time behind, to blitz the home side in front of a packed Corrigan Park.

Goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty had an eventful afternoon, conceding a penalty (saved by Blaine Hughes) and being black-carded, emerging again for the rest of the first half as an outfield player, before being stationed back in goal for the second half in which he kicked a point from play.

Antrim poured all of themselves into this contest and with manager Andy McEntee being particularly vocal on the line, were powered by Paddy McBride’s three two-point scores and two from Dominic McEnhill to go in at the break 0-14 to 0-13 ahead.

A goal from corner-back Tomas McCormick put Armagh back in the driving seat on 44 minutes and they went on to rattle 16 more points on the board before Ryan McQuillan’s late consolation goal for Antrim.

More to follow….

