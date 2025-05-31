Antrim boss Davy Fitzgerald receives 8-week ban for controversial comments

ANTRIM HURLING MANAGER Davy Fitzgerald has received an eight-week ban after controversial comments he made in the wake of his team’s loss to Galway.

The coach was not happy following the 6-27 to 1-14 defeat.

Fitzgerald’s men had to play the majority of the game with 14 men after Declan McCloskey was sent off for an off-the-ball incident before half-time.

The Clare native suggested he was “despised” by some match officials, telling reporters:

“It was [the referee] Johnny Murphy that seen it and Johnny Murphy now wouldn’t have any time for me anyway — that’s out there.

“Everybody knows that himself and one or two more of them, they actually despise me and that’s fine, I can get over that. But don’t take it out on the players, you have to see everything.”

As a result of his comments, Fitzgerald was charged with “misconduct considered to have discredited the Association”.

The Antrim boss requested a hearing, which took place earlier this week, and the Central Hearings Committee “found the Infraction proven, and imposed the following penalty — 8 weeks’ Suspension, from the date of the Hearing”.

Fitzgerald has the option of appealing the decision.

It’s been a difficult period for his side, with Antrim relegated following their defeat to Offaly last weekend.

