76th-minute monster free secures landmark Offaly hurling win at Croke Park

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B, Round 4

Offaly 0-27

Dublin 1-23

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

DAN RAVENHILL CONVERTED a monster free seven minutes into stoppage time at Croke Park to secure a landmark National Hurling League win for Offaly.

Trailing for most of the game, and four behind with just 10 minutes of normal time remaining, the underdogs conjured a thrilling finale to win it.

They were given a helping hand admittedly by the 65th minute exit of Dublin midfielder Conor Burke for a straight red card offence.

But Johnny Kelly’s improving side still had to muster up a terrific comeback and they outscored Dublin by 0-11 to 1-3 from the 60th minute onwards.

Free-taker Brian Duignan finished with 13 points for an Offaly side who have now taken seven points from a possible eight in Division 1B, leaving them top of the table.

Oisin Kelly was excellent for Offaly too and weighed in with five points from play over the duration, including two in the second-half as they turned the screw.

But Ravenhill’s score in the seventh minute of stoppage time was the gamebreaker as Dublin, punished for an apparent thrown pass, were heavily punished.

The distance was against Ravenhill but the Durrow man held his nerve and split the posts from all of 90 metres out to seal a famous win.

Offaly had previously beaten Laois and Antrim but this was a step up in quality for them against the 2024 Leinster finalists.

They trailed Dublin for the majority of the game but were never far off either and will genuinely believe now that with ties against Westmeath and Waterford to come, they can secure promotion with a top-two finish.

Ravenhill celebrates at full-time. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

A more pessimistic view is that the last time they beat Dublin at Croke Park in a league game, in 2018, they finished the season with relegation from the Leinster championship.

So they won’t get carried away with this rare Croker triumph though it was impressive all the same as they hit the interval trailing by four points, 0-14 to 0-10.

Dublin consistently responded to Offaly scores with eye-catching scores of their own and there were terrific points from Fergal Whitely, Conor Burke, Paddy Smyth and debutant Brendan Kenny.

But Offaly restarted with four points in a row, three from the excellent Duignan, to indicate that they weren’t about to wave the white flag.

The second-half continued in that tit-for-tat fashion, Dublin surging ahead and Offaly reeling them in. It was enthralling stuff and when Burke was shown the red card following an incident that left Donal Shirley grounded, the momentum swung decisively in Offaly’s favour.

Offaly scorers: Brian Duignan 0-13 (0-10f), Oisin Kelly 0-5, Dan Ravenhill 0-4 (0-2f), Dan Bourke 0-2, Killian Sampson 0-1, Cillian Kiely 0-1, Charlie Mitchell 0-1.

Dublin scorers: Donal Burke 0-8 (0-5f), Brian Hayes 1-0, Conor Burke 0-3, Colin Currie 0-3 (0-3f), Fergal Whitely 0-3, Paddy Smyth 0-2, Conor Donohoe 0-1, Diarmaid O Dulaing 0-1, Brendan Kenny 0-1, Sean Currie 0-1.

Offaly

1. Mark Troy (Durrow)

2. Sam Bourke (Durrow), 3. Ciaran Burke (Durrow – Captain), 4. James Mahon (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

5. Ross Ravenhill (Durrow), 6. Donal Shirley (Tubber), 7. Jason Sampson (Shinrone)

8. Cathal King (Carrig & Riverstown), 9. Colin Spain (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

12. Oisin Kelly (Belmont), 11. Dan Bourke (Durrow), 10. Killian Sampson (Shinrone)

13. Dan Ravenhill (Durrow), 14. Charlie Mitchell (Kilcormac/Killoughey), 15. Brian Duignan (Durrow)

Subs

19. Cillian Kiely (Kilcormac/Killoughey) for Sam Bourke (25)

17. David Nally (Belmont) for Mitchell (46)

18. Ter Guinan (Kilcormac/Killoughey) for Spain (52)

21. David King (Coolderry) for Jason Sampson (60)

20. DJ McLoughlin (Shinrone) for Kiely (74)

Dublin

1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields), 3. David Lucey (Kilmacud Crokes), 4. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

7. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille), 6. Chris Crummey (Chris Crummey), 5. Kevin Burke (Na Fianna)

8. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s), 21. Brendan Kenny (Kilmacud Crokes)

10. Conor Donohoe (Erins Isle), 9. Darragh Power (Fingallians), 12. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Colin Currie (Na Fianna), 11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 15. Diarmaid O Dulaing (Commercials)

Subs

24. David Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes) for Colin Currie (44)

23. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes) for Kenny (45)

26. Sean Currie (Na Fianna) for Donohoe (55)

18. Paul O’Dea (Na Fianna) for Kevin Burke (60)

14. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s) for Whitely (69)

Referee: Colum Cunning (Antrim).

