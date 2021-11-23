Wexford teen star hopes to keep good times rolling with Ireland after cup dream becomes reality

SUNDAY’S FAI CUP final success was the first of three big clashes Wexford Youths teenage sensation Aoibheann Clancy will travel to Tallaght Stadium for in the space of 10 days.

The 18-year-old playmaker was instrumental in Wexford’s 3-1 victory over Shelbourne, as the Slaneysiders lifted the silverware for the fourth time in six seasons and denied the Reds a 2021 double.

She’ll switch the Youths’ black and pink for the green of Ireland on Thursday night and then next Tuesday, as Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland women’s national team welcome Slovakia and Georgia to Tallaght for two crucial World Cup qualifiers.

With fellow teen star Ellen Molloy ruled out through injury, Clancy is flying the Wexford flag solo in Ireland camp this week — but perhaps that bit higher after Sunday’s success.

“Unbelievable,” she reflected as the celebrations got underway. “I nearly feel my voice a bit now from roaring.

I’m just speechless. All week I’ve been waking up from my sleep and thinking I’m after winning because I’m dreaming about it so much. It’s an unbelievable feeling. It was nearly surreal seeing the goals go in and when the final whistle went.”

Lynn Marie Grant, Kylie Murphy and Edel Kennedy — “we’ll have that strike on replay for the whole winter,” Clancy beamed of the latter — did the damage for Wexford, who produced a brilliant second-half showing.

Captain fantastic Murphy hit out at their “absolutely terrible” opening half in the immediate aftermath, while Clancy and other team-mates agreed it was sub-par.

But they turned the tables after the interval, paving the way for a first FAI Cup winners medal for the Limerick native.

While others like Murphy and Kennedy have been there and done that, it was a special experience for Clancy.

“There’s been a core group of players there since the start of the league. There’s people coming in and out, I’m only in the last two seasons.

“The older — or more experienced,” she laughs, “girls have been here and done it before, so feeding of their experience [was huge].

They were a really calming presence during the week, making sure that the younger players were all okay. That we weren’t letting the occasion overwhelm us, keeping our feet on the ground and trying to get the work done in preparation.”

While Clancy has enjoyed an incredible rise of late, the 2021 Women’s National League Young Player of the Year nominee will continue to stay grounded and focus on the tasks at hand for club and for country.

After playing in front of a record Women’s FAI Cup final standalone attendance of 3,053, Molloy is hoping for more big numbers in Tallaght over the coming days.

With 5,328 the current record for an Irish women’s international fixture on these shores, it’s expected that will be surpassed with the potential for a sell-outs on the cards as Group A’s fourth and fifth seeds, Slovakia and Georgia, come to town.

“There’s been great crowds to date in Tallaght,” Clancy agreed. “Really, really honoured to get called into the squad and looking forward to the week ahead now. To building on the momentum.”