Galway's Aoife Donohue lands All-Ireland camogie final player of the match award

GALWAY’S AOIFE DONOHUE has been named the RTÉ Glen Dimplex Player of the Match for the 2025 All-Ireland senior camogie final.

The Tribe lifted the O’Duffy Cup for the first time since 2021 yesterday, also ending Cork’s three in a row hopes, as a thrilling, dramatic decider finished 1-14 to 1-13 at Croke Park.

Donohoe starred for Galway, capping an all-action display with two points from play.

While captain and free-taking hero Carrie Dolan and Cork’s Saoirse McCarthy were among others in the conversation, the winner was announced on The Sunday Game on RTÉ, as Marty Morrissey attended the Galway team banquet at the Bonnington Hotel.

“I don’t think it’s gonna sink in for a few days,” Donohue said of the All-Ireland success. “It’s just unreal.

Aoife Donohue is named RTÉ Glen Dimplex Player of the Match for the 2025 All-Ireland senior camogie final #Camogie pic.twitter.com/pKwVneb9Fq — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 10, 2025

“Obviously there was huge disappointment after last year (final defeat to Cork), but at the end of the day, it’s an All-Ireland final. You want to win it. It was probably there, a little bit of hurt from last year, but look, it was 2025. Everyone dreams about winning All-Irelands, so we didn’t need any extra motivation either.

“There was disappointment there from last year but we put everything into it this year and thankfully, we came out on the right side today.”

Reflecting on her fourth All-Ireland win alongside Ailish O’Reilly and Ann Marie Starr, Donohue added: “We’re playing with Galway for a long time. Yeah, it’s unreal. This one is probably one of the sweetest yet.”

Dolan and manager Cathal Dolan also spoke to Morrissey at the team banquet, stressing how they were “written off” and “always the underdog, never backed by anyone” as they chased the county’s fifth All-Ireland title.

'Always the underdog, never backed by anyone. But we've leaders and captains throughout our group'



Galway captain Carrie Dolan and manager Cathal Murray talk to @MartyMofficial from the winners' banquet in Dublin's Bonnington Hotel pic.twitter.com/Qssqmz7y0B — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 10, 2025

