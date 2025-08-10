Galway crush Cork's All-Ireland three-in-a-row hopes to claim senior camogie crown

Galway 1-14

Cork 1-13

GALWAY HAVE WRECKED Cork’s All-Ireland three-in-a-row dreams to emerge as the queens of senior camogie for 2025.

A thrilling finish saw Orlaith Cahalane level the game with a superb goal before Carrie Dolan nailed her seventh free of the day from a tricky position to fire Galway to the summit.

Cork lost Hannah Looney to a first-half red card and were chasing the game after Mairéad Dillon struck the net for Galway in the 13th minute. But the Rebel fight just fell short as Galway were crowned champions for the first time since 2021.

Aoife Donohue and Looney opened the show with a point for each side after two minutes before Dolan converted the first of her four first-half frees to nudge Galway ahead.

Emma Murphy responded with the equaliser before the first major talking point of the first-half occurred when O’Connor was fouled for a Cork penalty. Katrina Mackey created the move with a well-executed pass and the referee instantly stretched out his arms as Donohue and Annmarie Starr converged on O’Connor.

Mackey stood over the shot, and kept her effort low, but Galway goalkeeper Sarah Healy reacted brilliantly to bat the ball out for a ’45 which O’Connor sent over.

Cork were one point clear after 12 minutes as Saoirse McCarthy added her name to the score sheet.

Mairéad Dillon wheels away in celebration after her goal. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

But the second decisive moment of the first half arrived when Donohue broke through on a surging run and popped the ball out to a well-positioned Mairéad Dillon. She drilled the ball low in the corner of the Cork net to put Galway 1-3 to 0-4 ahead.

Advertisement

The Tribeswomen were energised by that score as they grabbed three of the next four scores. Dolan tagged on two frees before Caoimhe Kelly fired a shot over the bar after turning over Cork keeper Amy Lee.

An O’Connor free and a long-range effort from Ashling Thompson kept Cork in touch before Galway full-forward Ailish O’Reilly came to life, scoring two points. Her first shot needed a Hawk Eye check but was quickly approved as it was straight through the posts.

Looney’s dismissal was the final milestone moment of the first period. Just before half-time, she appeared to connect with Dolan with a high challenge, prompting referee Justin Heffernan to summon her immediately.

He flashed the red card as Looney raised her hand to her face in disbelief. Dolan missed a late free which she would normally convert as Galway went into the half-time break with a 1-9 to 0-7 lead. They also had the numerical advantage.

Cork got the first two points of the second half to eat into the deficit before Niamh Mallon announced herself to the stage with well-struck effort in the 39th minute.

The game became a scrappy contest as Dolan and McCarthy exchanged frees. Laura Hayes then injected some life into proceedings with a monstrous point from distance yo reduce the gap to three.

O’Reilly swung over her third from play before Galway had another goal opportunity as Donohue invaded Cork space with another rampaging run. Her shot was wide but the referee pulled the play back for a free. It was an easy tap-over for Dolan’s sixth free of the day.

Galway had a five-point cushion with nine minutes of normal time remaining. Two more McCarthy frees left just a goal between the sides with three minutes to go and then came that superb Cahalane goal to level the game just as four minutes of added time were announced.

Dolan, whose free-taking was central to Galway’s performance, had the final say. Standing over a difficult free from just inside the Cusack Stand sideline, she directed her shot straight and true from down town.

Galway are champions once again.

Scorers for Cork: Hannah Looney (0-1), Emma Murphy (0-2), Amy O’Connor (0-3, 1’45, 2f), Saoirse McCarthy (0-4, 4f), Ashling Thompson (0-2), Laura Hayes (0-1), Orlaith Cahalane (1-0).

Scorers for Galway: Carrie Dolan (0-7, 7f), Aoife Donohue (0-2), Mairéad Dillon (1-0), Caoimhe Kelly (0-1), Ailish O’Reilly (0-3), Niamh Mallon (0-1),

Cork

1. Amy Lee (Na Piarsaigh)

2.Pamela Mackey (Douglas) 3. Libby Coppinger (St Colum’s), 4. Meabh Cahalane (St Finbarrs)

5. Aoife Healy (Aghada), 6. Laura Treacy (Killeagh), 7. Laura Hayes (St Catherines)

8. Hannah Looney (Killeagh) 9. Ashling Thompson (Milford),

24. Emma Murphy (Glen Rovers), 11. Orlaith Cahalane (St Finbarrs), 12. Saoirse McCarthy (Courcey Rovers),

13. Katrina Mackey (Douglas), 14. Sorcha McCartan (St Fibarr’s), 15. Amy O’Connor (St Vincent’s)

Subs:

22. Clodagh Finn (Fr O’Neills) for K Mackey (36 mins)

25. Orlaith Mullins (Sarsfields) for McCartan (40 mins)

10. Cliona Healy (Aghbullogue) for O’Connor (48 mins)

17. Alannah Kelly (Portumna) for Healy (56 mins)

20. Kate Wall (St Finbarrs) for Murphy (59 mins)

Galway

1. Sarah Healy (St Thomas’)

2. Shauna Healay (Ardrahan), 3. Roisin Black (Oranmore-Maree), 4. Dervla Higgins (Athenry)

Related Reads Áine Keane prepared for a very different All-Ireland final experience 'For a few years there, we just didn’t have the numbers' - Kerry camogie on the rise 'People say to you sometimes, ‘God, that must be awful' . . . I'm lucky'

21. Siobhán Gardiner (Ardrahan), 6. Ciara Hickey (Davitts), 7. Rachael Hannify (Oranmore Maree)

8. Annmarie Starr (Killimor), 9. Carrie Dolan (Clarinbridge)

10. Niamh Mallon (Sarsfields), 11. Olwen Rabbitte (Athenry), 12. Aoife Donohue (Mullagh)

13. Mairéad Dillon (Kilconieron), 14. Ailish O’Reilly (Oranmore Maree), 15. Caoimhe Kelly (Sarsfields)

Subs:

5. Sabina Rabbitte (Athenry) for Kelly (40 mins)

24. Jennifer Hughes (Carnmore) for O Rabbitte (52 mins)

5. Emma Helebert (Ballinderreen) for Hickey (58 mins)

23. Joanne Daly (Sarsfields) for Kelly (60 mins)

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford)

****