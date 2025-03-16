Silver medal for Aoife O'Rourke after defeat in World Boxing Championship final

AOIFE O’ROURKE has been defeated in the final of the 75kg category at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in Niš, Serbia.

Entering the ring shortly after her sister Lisa’s defeat, Aoife also fell short in her quest for a gold medal after a narrow defeat to Anastasiia Shamonova of Russia.

Shamonova took the first round on a 4-1 split and repeated the trick in the second round. Her arm was raised after a unanimous decision as O’Rourke finishes the championships with a silver medal to match her sibling’s finish in the 70 kg division.

🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈



Double Olympian and 4 time continental champion, Aoife O'Rourke, will come home from Serbia with Women's World Championship 75kg 🥈.



She contested against Russia's Anastasiia Shamonova in a very physical bout - the UD was awarded to Shamonova.



She has had a great… pic.twitter.com/X9Lh3LJa8x — IABA (@IABABOXING) March 16, 2025

More to follow…