Delta Work leaves it late to clinch Savill's Chase thriller at Leopardstown

Jack Kennedy celebrates with trainer Gordon Elliott and Delta Work. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DELTA WORK CHASED down Monalee to win a thrilling renewal of the Savills Chase at Leopardstown this afternoon.

Rachael Blackmore looked to have guided Monalee to victory with a front-running performance but the Gordon Elliott-trained horse stormed down the middle to take the win. Road to Respect came home in third.

The result completed a Grade One double on the day for Elliott and owner Michael O’Leary.

Earlier, Apple’s Jade was a popular winner at the south Dublin venue with a third straight victory in the Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle — and like, Delta Work, Jack Kennedy was on board.

There was a late surge of confidence in the mare despite patchy form in 2019 and she went off as 6-4 joint favourite.

Kennedy ultimately made sure she kicked for home and came in the comfortable winner ahead of Unowhatimeanharry and Penhill.

Earlier, Willie Mullins’ Easy Game started as he means to go on by winning over fences in his first outing in the beginner’s chase.