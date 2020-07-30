This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 30 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Patrick's Day as Aramon clinches another Galway Hurdle for Mullins family

Denis Hogan announces riding retirement after victory in the Arthur Guinness Handicap Hurdle.

By Press Association Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 7:27 PM
1 hour ago 598 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5164359
Patrick Mullins: Aramon "has to be a Champion Hurdle horse after that".
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Patrick Mullins: Aramon
Patrick Mullins: Aramon "has to be a Champion Hurdle horse after that".
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ARAMON GAVE WILLIE and Patrick Mullins a second Galway Hurdle success in three years with a fine weight-carrying performance in the Ballybrit feature.

The seven-year-old looked a class act as he followed up his triumph in the Grade Three Grimes Hurdle from five weeks earlier, having been second in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

Sharjah, the winner for the Closutton team in 2018, has gone on to show he is better than a handicapper and Aramon too could do the same after running out a ready winner.

The 7/1 chance was brought with a perfectly-timed run to challenge before the final flight and scooted clear from there to win by two and a quarter lengths from Hearts Are Trumps, with Petit Mouchoir in third and Olly Murphy’s British raider Hunters Call fourth.

“He has to be a Champion Hurdle horse after that,” Patrick Mullins said afterwards.

“He was a very good novice and a bit like Sharjah lost his way then, but his run off top-weight in the County and to win off top-weight here – it looks like he’s getting his mojo back.

“I’d imagine it’ll be Grade Ones from now on.”

Earlier, trainer Denis Hogan announced he was giving up riding after steering Bua Boy (5/1 favourite) to victory in the Arthur Guinness Handicap Hurdle.

The County Tipperary handler went out on a high by saddling the first two home with his mount beating Alabaster by two and a quarter lengths.

“I’ve really enjoyed it and it’s hard to let go,” said Hogan, who is rapidly making his mark in the training ranks.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I have more things going on nowadays. It’s gone so busy at home and there are days when I can’t think what’s going on as there is so much happening. I wouldn’t even know I’m riding sometimes.

“It’s going so well. The only reason I could do this so long is because I’ve got such a great team at home. I couldn’t have stayed riding for so long if I hadn’t had that back-up behind me.

“My parents have been a massive help. I talked to them once or twice about doing this and they said keep doing it if you enjoy it.”

He went on: “I thought he could win, but you never know until everything goes right in the race. I thought if ever there was time to go and leave the job, it was here at my favourite track.

“I had a good career, I wouldn’t say outstanding but I rode lots of winners and this was probably my Cheltenham.”

Polished Steel made it two from two over fences when taking the Grade Three spoils in the Rockshore Novice Chase.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie