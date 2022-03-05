Ardscoil Rís see off Good Counsel to set Croke Cup final date with old foes St Kieran's

Ardscoil Rís (Limerick) 2-17

Good Counsel College (Wexford) 0-16

ARDSCOIL RÍS BOOKED their place in the Croke Cup final with goals at crucial stages to see off a spirited performance from Wexford’s Good Counsel.

Shane O’Brien’s superb mazy run in the opening half was added to by a well-worked passing move, finished by David Kennedy, to seal a hard-fought win for the Limerick school.

O’Brien’s goal put them ahead for the first time after 21 minutes while Kennedy sealed the tie in the 60th minute.

Good Counsel built an early lead with Cillian Byrne and Marty Murphy among the scorers to have them 0-4 to no score clear inside ten minutes. However, Ardscoil fought back and by the time Liam Gordon ended the half, they were 1-7 to 0-9 ahead.

Cian Scully, playing in a sweeper role, played a crucial part in this victory but it was O’Brien and Kennedy up front who were constant threats.

Good Counsel didn’t manage a score from play in the second period, with the free-taking exploits of Jack Redmond keeping them in touch. In all, they hit 13 wides and will rue a number in the early exchanges which should have had them futher ahead.

For Ardscoil, they return to the All-Ireland final for the fourth time in 11 years, despite losing the Harty Cup final last month. They will face St Kieran’s College of Kilkenny, who’ve enjoyed victory over the Limerick City school in each of those finals.

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: Shane O’Brien 1-8 (5f); Niall O’Farrell 0-5 (2 f, 1 ‘65’); David Kenendy 1-2; Jack Golden, Cian Scully 0-1 each.

Scorers for Good Counsel College: Jack Redmond 0-11 (10f); Cillian Byrne, Marty Murphy, Billy Reid, Peter McDonald, Conor M Foley (free) 0-1 each.

Ardscoil Rís

1. Seimi Gully (Clonlara)

2. Evan O’Leary (Ahane)

3. John Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh)

4. Colm Flynn (Sixmilebridge)

7. Michael Gavin (Ballybrown)

6. Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh)

5. Brian O’Keeffe (Murroe-Boher)

8. JJ Carey (Na Piarsaigh)

9. Rian O’Byrne (Crecora-Manister)

10. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock)

11. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford)

12. Jack Golden (Monaleen)

38. Cian Scully (Dromin Athlaca Banogue)

14. Oisin O’Farrell (Askeaton)

15. David Kennedy (Sixmilebridge)

Subs:

13. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara) for N O’Farrell (half-time)

25. Rian McNamara (Cratloe) for O’Keefe (half-time)

18. Dylan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh) for O’Byrne (51),

19. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret St. Pauls) for Golden (60).

Good Counsel College

1. Michael Kirwan (Glenmore)

2. Gary Porter (Cushinstown)

3. Eoin Whelan (Fethard)

18. Danny Glennon (Tullogher/Rosbercon)

5. Billy Reid (Glenmore)

6. Conor M Foley (Horeswood)

7. Lar Murphy (Tullogher/Rosbercon);

8. Peter McDonald (Mullinavat)

9. Michael Dundon (Clogeen)

10. George O’Connor (Mullinavat)

11. Jack Redmond (Rathnure)

12. Eoin O’Brien (Rower/Inistoge)

13. Eoin Lyng (Rower/Inistoge)

14. Marty Murphy (Tullogher/Rosbercon)

15. Cillian Byrne (Fethard)

Subs:

4. Ruaidhrí Delaney (Rower/Inistoge) for Porter (53)

17. Cathal Parker (Horeswood) for Byrne (55)

21. Barry Hassey (Davidstown) for O’Brien (60)

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)