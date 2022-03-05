Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Saturday 5 March 2022
Advertisement

Ardscoil Rís see off Good Counsel to set Croke Cup final date with old foes St Kieran's

Limerick school brushed off Harty Cup defeat to win Saturday’s semi-final by seven points.

By Tom Clancy Saturday 5 Mar 2022, 6:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,778 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5702313
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Ardscoil Rís (Limerick) 2-17

Good Counsel College (Wexford) 0-16

ARDSCOIL RÍS BOOKED their place in the Croke Cup final with goals at crucial stages to see off a spirited performance from Wexford’s Good Counsel.

Shane O’Brien’s superb mazy run in the opening half was added to by a well-worked passing move, finished by David Kennedy, to seal a hard-fought win for the Limerick school.

O’Brien’s goal put them ahead for the first time after 21 minutes while Kennedy sealed the tie in the 60th minute.

Good Counsel built an early lead with Cillian Byrne and Marty Murphy among the scorers to have them 0-4 to no score clear inside ten minutes. However, Ardscoil fought back and by the time Liam Gordon ended the half, they were 1-7 to 0-9 ahead.

Cian Scully, playing in a sweeper role, played a crucial part in this victory but it was O’Brien and Kennedy up front who were constant threats.

Good Counsel didn’t manage a score from play in the second period, with the free-taking exploits of Jack Redmond keeping them in touch. In all, they hit 13 wides and will rue a number in the early exchanges which should have had them futher ahead.

For Ardscoil, they return to the All-Ireland final for the fourth time in 11 years, despite losing the Harty Cup final last month. They will face St Kieran’s College of Kilkenny, who’ve enjoyed victory over the Limerick City school in each of those finals.

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: Shane O’Brien 1-8 (5f); Niall O’Farrell 0-5 (2 f, 1 ‘65’); David Kenendy 1-2; Jack Golden, Cian Scully 0-1 each.

Scorers for Good Counsel College: Jack Redmond 0-11 (10f); Cillian Byrne, Marty Murphy, Billy Reid, Peter McDonald, Conor M Foley (free) 0-1 each.

Ardscoil Rís

1. Seimi Gully (Clonlara)

2. Evan O’Leary (Ahane)
3. John Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Colm Flynn (Sixmilebridge)

7. Michael Gavin (Ballybrown)
6. Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh)
5. Brian O’Keeffe (Murroe-Boher)

8. JJ Carey (Na Piarsaigh)
9. Rian O’Byrne (Crecora-Manister)

10. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock)
11. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford)
12. Jack Golden (Monaleen)

38. Cian Scully (Dromin Athlaca Banogue)
14. Oisin O’Farrell (Askeaton)
15. David Kennedy (Sixmilebridge)

Subs:

13. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara) for N O’Farrell (half-time)
25. Rian McNamara (Cratloe) for O’Keefe (half-time)
18. Dylan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh) for O’Byrne (51),
19. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret St. Pauls) for Golden (60).

Good Counsel College

1. Michael Kirwan (Glenmore)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

2. Gary Porter (Cushinstown)
3. Eoin Whelan (Fethard)
18. Danny Glennon (Tullogher/Rosbercon)

5. Billy Reid (Glenmore)
6. Conor M Foley (Horeswood)
7. Lar Murphy (Tullogher/Rosbercon);

8. Peter McDonald (Mullinavat)
9. Michael Dundon (Clogeen)

10. George O’Connor (Mullinavat)
11. Jack Redmond (Rathnure)
12. Eoin O’Brien (Rower/Inistoge)

13. Eoin Lyng (Rower/Inistoge)
14. Marty Murphy (Tullogher/Rosbercon)
15. Cillian Byrne (Fethard)

Subs:

4. Ruaidhrí Delaney (Rower/Inistoge) for Porter (53)
17. Cathal Parker (Horeswood) for Byrne (55)
21. Barry Hassey (Davidstown) for O’Brien (60)

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)

About the author:

About the author
Tom Clancy
@the42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie