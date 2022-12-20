Tens of thousands greet Argentina off the plane ahead of official celebrations

TENS OF THOUSANDS of Argentinians greeted their World Cup heroes off the plane in Buenos Aires as Lionel Messi and co. touched down in capital city Buenos Aires from Qatar during the wee hours of the morning.

Argentina’s players were serenaded by massive crowds as they departed by bus from the Ezeiza airport, from where they were travelling to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex to sleep until later this morning.

These remarkable scenes were merely a small sample of the official celebrations that are to follow: the team will travel to the iconic Obelisk monument for a tour of the Buenos Aires city centre from midday today (late afternoon Irish time), where millions are expected to greet Lionel Scaloni’s victorious side on what is a public holiday.

Here are some of the images that greeted the newly crowned world champions as they left the airport:

The World Cup trophy is officially back in Argentina! 🏆 #BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0hXZZ71Iew — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 20, 2022

This video of Argentina fans greeting the team after leaving the airport in Buenos Aires is unreal 🤯🤯



This was also around 4am local time 😳



(via rodridepaul IG) pic.twitter.com/2zOFRIdOkm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 20, 2022

03:30 in Argentina right now and that’s how things look like as players are going to Ezeiza camp 🇦🇷



pic.twitter.com/K03sAFgujn — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 20, 2022

It's 3:30 am in Argentina. World champions.pic.twitter.com/HXtBKAyCI6 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) December 20, 2022

Gavin Cooney

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar

