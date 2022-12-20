Advertisement
Rodrigo Abd Argentina's team bus en route to the national-team training complex at roughly 3:30am.
# Scenes
Tens of thousands greet Argentina off the plane ahead of official celebrations
The world champions were paraded out of Ezeiza airport ahead of a few hours’ rest, with even larger celebrations to follow later today.
1 hour ago

TENS OF THOUSANDS of Argentinians greeted their World Cup heroes off the plane in Buenos Aires as Lionel Messi and co. touched down in capital city Buenos Aires from Qatar during the wee hours of the morning.

Argentina’s players were serenaded by massive crowds as they departed by bus from the Ezeiza airport, from where they were travelling to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex to sleep until later this morning.

These remarkable scenes were merely a small sample of the official celebrations that are to follow: the team will travel to the iconic Obelisk monument for a tour of the Buenos Aires city centre from midday today (late afternoon Irish time), where millions are expected to greet Lionel Scaloni’s victorious side on what is a public holiday.

Here are some of the images that greeted the newly crowned world champions as they left the airport:

argentina-wcup-soccer Gustavo Garello Gustavo Garello

argentina-wcup-soccer

argentina-wcup-soccer

argentina-wcup-soccer Rodrigo Abd Rodrigo Abd

argentina-wcup-soccer Rodrigo Abd Rodrigo Abd

argentina-wcup-soccer Rodrigo Abd Rodrigo Abd

argentina-wcup-soccer Rodrigo Abd Rodrigo Abd

argentina-wcup-soccer Rodrigo Abd Rodrigo Abd

argentina-wcup-soccer Rodrigo Abd Rodrigo Abd

argentina-wcup-soccer Rodrigo Abd Rodrigo Abd

argentina-wcup-soccer Rodrigo Abd Rodrigo Abd

argentina-wcup-soccer Rodrigo Abd Rodrigo Abd

argentina-wcup-soccer Matilde Campodonico Matilde Campodonico

