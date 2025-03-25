Argentina qualify for World Cup, Wales snatch last-gasp point in North Macedonia

ARGENTINA BECAME the first team from South America to book their place at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday after Bolivia could only draw their crucial qualifier against Uruguay.

The reigning world champions — who face arch-rivals Brazil in Buenos Aires later on Tuesday — punched their ticket without kicking a ball after Bolivia were held 0-0 at home to the Uruguayans.

That result leaves Bolivia in seventh place in South America’s qualifying standings with 14 points from 14 games.

With only four games remaining for Bolivia, it means Argentina — who lead the standings with 28 points from 13 games — are guaranteed a top-six finish and an automatic qualifying berth.

Bolivia, who remain in the hunt for a place in the inter-confederation playoffs, needed a victory over Uruguay to keep Argentina waiting for qualification.

However, despite carving out a series of chances, the Bolivians were frustrated by a string of saves from Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

Uruguay, meanwhile, remain firmly on course for a World Cup berth, with the result leaving them in fourth place in the standings with 21 points from 14 games.

The expansion of next year’s World Cup to 48 teams means that six teams from South America will qualify automatically for the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Argentina will now be targeting their fourth World Cup victory after lifting the title in 1978, 1986 and 2022.

Wales players greet fans at the end of a World Cup 2026 group J qualifying soccer match. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, David Brooks salvaged Wales a precious 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against North Macedonia with almost the last kick of the match in Skopje.

Wales were the better side throughout but they suffered a sucker punch in a dramatic finish that saw North Macedonia score in the first minute of stoppage time.

Advertisement

Substitute Joe Allen’s horrible back pass was intended for Joe Rodon but was cut out by Bojan Miovski, and he finished brilliantly, slotting the ball under Karl Darlow.

Wales seemed down and out, but in the sixth extra minute, Kieffer Moore got his head to a long ball and Brooks squeezed the ball across the line.

With favourites Belgium yet to kick a ball in Group J, it could still prove a costly draw for Wales in the race for an automatic place at the 2026 finals.

Brennan Johnson came closest to breaking the deadlock, but his well-struck shot was hacked off the line by Visar Musliu.

Emotions were running high as this was North Macedonia’s first home fixture since 59 people died in a nightclub fire in the town of Kocani earlier this month.

A seven-day period of national mourning concluded on Sunday, and the home players warmed up in black t-shirts, remembering the victims.

A perfectly observed minute’s silence was held before kick-off, both sides wore black armbands, and Wales manager Craig Bellamy donned a black suit as a mark of respect.

Bellamy made three changes to the side that overcame Kazakhstan 3-1 in Cardiff on Saturday.

Chris Mepham, Jordan James and Nathan Broadhead were included as Connor Roberts, Brooks, and Liam Cullen dropped out.

Skipper Ben Davies was the solitary survivor from the Wales side beaten 2-1 by North Macedonia in a World Cup qualifier in 2013, a game which was among Bellamy’s last appearances for his country.

North Macedonia had claimed a sixth consecutive win — the longest run of victories in their history — by brushing aside Liechtenstein on Saturday to make a strong start in World Cup qualifying.

Stole Dimitrievski had not conceded in those six games, but the Valencia goalkeeper was required inside 30 seconds to push aside James’ effort.

Tihomir Kostadinov soon advanced unchallenged to send a shot wide from 25 yards but an open start gave way to a stop-start affair hindered by the fussy refereeing of French official Jerome Brisard.

There was a lengthy stoppage as Dimitrievski sat down outside his penalty area with play at the other end but the goalkeeper continued and was grateful for Sorba Thomas wasting the best chance of the half.

Daniel James slipped in his namesake Jordan, and Thomas made a hash of a dangerous ball to the far post and misdirected it back across goal.

Josh Sheehan forced Dimitrievski into a goal-line collection from 25 yards before North Macedonia, who had been content to sit deep and wait for attacking moments, showed rare adventure from a corner.

Kostadinov’s kick went deep for Ezgjan Alioski to try his luck with an audacious volley from outside the box.

Wales pressed on after the break, but chances were rare until Darko Churlinov tested Darlow and Johnson went close.

European 2026 World Cup qualifying results on Tuesday:

Group I

Moldova 2 (Nicolaescu 67, Caimacov 90+1) Estonia 3 (Peetson 19, Sappinen 30, Kait 70)

Israel 2 (Abu Fani 55, Turgeman 90+3) Norway 4 (Moller Wolfe 39, Sorloth 59, Ajer 65, Haaland 83)

Group J

Liechtenstein 0 Kazakhstan 2 (Samorodov 42, Marochkin 45)

North Macedonia 1 (Miovski 90+1) Wales 1 (Brooks 90+6)

Group L

Gibraltar 0 Czech Republic 4 (Cerny 21, Schick 50, Sulc 72, Kliment 90+5)

Montenegro 1 (Kuc 90′+6) Faroe Islands 0