Monday 19 August, 2019
Toulon flanker Isa a shock omission from Argentina's World Cup squad

Mario Ledesma has preferred Rodrigo Bruno in his 31-man panel.

By AFP Monday 19 Aug 2019, 5:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,540 Views 3 Comments
Isa in action against the Wallabies last month.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

TOULON FLANKER FACUNDO Isa was a shock omission from Argentina’s World Cup squad named by head coach Mario Ledesma in Buenos Aires today. 

Instead, outsider Rodrigo Bruno got the nod and is among 26 players from Super Rugby runners-up the Jaguares who will travel to Japan for next month’s tournament. 

“I was convinced more by other players (than Isa),” Ledesma told reporters after revealing his hand for Pool C matches against France, Tonga, England and USA. 

“And I wanted to give priority to those playing at home over those based abroad. Contrary to what sections of the media thought, Facundo was not a certain choice.”

Two Argentina-based non-Jaguares were chosen, plus France-based out-half Nicolas Sanchez and Benjamin Urdapilleta and prop Juan Figallo from European champion Saracens.

Jaguares flanker Pablo Matera will captain a national team that has won just eight of 41 internationals since finishing fourth at the last World Cup, in England and Wales four years ago.

Argentina went down 24-18 to an experimental South Africa side in Pretoria last Saturday — their ninth straight defeat since beating Australia away last September.

Former Pumas hooker Ledesma was chosen for four consecutive World Cup tournaments between 1999 and 2011 and loose forward Juan Manuel Leguizamon equals that record after making the squad for Japan.

Argentina squad:

Backs: Emiliano Boffelli (Jaguares), Joaquin Tuculet (Jaguares), Santiago Carreras (Jaguares), Bautista Delguy (Jaguares), Ramiro Moyano (Jaguares), Jeronimo de la Fuente (Jaguares), Juan Cruz Mallia (Jaguares), Lucas Mensa (Pucara), Matias Moroni (Jaguares), Matias Orlando (Jaguares), Nicolas Sanchez (Stade Francais), Benjamin Urdapilleta (Castres), Tomas Cubelli (Jaguares), Felipe Ezcurra (Hindu).

Forwards: Rodrigo Bruni (Jaguares), Javier Ortega Desio (Jaguares), Marcos Kremer (Jaguares), Juan Manuel Leguizamon (Jaguares), Tomas Lezana (Jaguares), Pablo Matera (Jaguares, capt), Matias Alemanno (Jaguares), Tomas Lavanini (Jaguares), Guido Petti (Jaguares), Agustin Creevy (Jaguares), Julian Montoya (Jaguares), Santiago Socino (Jaguares), Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro (Jaguares), Juan Figallo (Saracens), Santiago Medrano (Jaguares), Enrique Pieretto (Jaguares), Mayco Vivas (Jaguares).

- © AFP, 2019

AFP

