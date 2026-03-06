The three-time Euros winning assistant coach leading Netherlands against Ireland

CARLA WARD WILL meet a familiar face on the sideline tomorrow night when Ireland face Netherlands in Utrecht.

Arjen Verink was best known as Sarina Wiegman’s long-time assistant, before taking charge of his native Netherlands since last Autumn.

Verink was Wiegman’s number two as the Dutch won Euro 2017 and reached the 2019 World Cup final, before moving to England and leading the Lionesses to back to back Euros titles. They also fell short in the ’23 World Cup decider in Australia.

“I’d love to have the success that Arjen’s had! He’s had some success, hasn’t he?” Ward told her press conference at Stadion Galgenwaard this morning.

“I know Arjen well. I think he’s a top guy and a very, very good coach. When he took the job, immediately, I’ll be honest, I said I think this might change things for the Netherlands because they’ve probably fallen short over the years.

“I believe he’s got the calibre to go and put them well and truly back on the map. I think everybody has their own paths and you have to find your own journey. We’re both having our own in different ways. I wish him well, but not tomorrow night!”

A few hours later at the impressive KNVB campus outside the university city, Verink returned the favour.

“I wish Carla all the best, but I wish myself a bit more luck tomorrow!”

The duo are familiar with one another from English football circles, where Ward previously managed Aston Villa and Birmingham City.

The Irish head coach’s introduction to international football was as part of Emma Hayes’ staff as USA won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They share an understanding of backroom team success, and parallels can be drawn from their journeys.

“I think we both try to contribute to the women’s game and always with a bigger purpose of course,” said Verink.

“We do our best to perform really well with our teams and that’s of course what I want with this team and that’s what I wanted with my previous teams. There’s always, let’s say, a deeper purpose to try to contribute to the women’s game.”

While Ireland are without Denise O’Sullivan for tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier [KO 7.45pm Irish time, RTÉ 2], Netherlands have a fully-fit squad after their disappointing 2-2 draw in Poland on Tuesday.

Verink reports a positive mood in camp, however, with after “a very special meeting the following day: “There was a lot of openness and a lot of criticism from the players on themselves.”

Arjan Veurink speaking at his press conference this evening. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Top seeds France set the pace in Group A2 after their 2-1 defeat of Ireland at Tallaght Stadium. Just the group winners qualify automatically for Brazil 2027, with more favourable playoff routes on offer for higher finishers.

Netherlands are ranked 11th in the world, 16 places above Ireland. Manchester City’s Vivianne Miedema is among their many WSL stars, with 104 international goals, but Oranje Leeuwinnen are not the force they once were.

They deploy an attacking, possession-based style, with high-pressing, fluidity and wing play common themes.

Ireland famously secured a 0-0 draw on these shores in 2017, and Verink — Wiegman’s assistant for that game in Nijmegen — is anticipating another major test nine years on.

“I do expect a tough challenge, to be honest. If you look for example to their game against France, France are struggling a bit to break their low block. That’s definitely a picture I do expect tomorrow as well, so hopefully we’re able to break them down.

“I think people should never forget that the game is growing and also teams like Ireland and Poland, they grow rapidly. So it’s not so easy for teams like ourselves, with our style of play, to break them down. Counter-attacks, set-plays, hopefully we are, let’s say, better prepared than we were last night against Poland.

“I remember some tough games against Ireland. Try to play with high ball tempo, try to switch the play quite a lot and hopefully spaces will open up for us, because we have a lot of creative plays and I definitely have confidence that if we are able to do that, that our players will be able to open those spaces and create some good chances and hopefully this will cause a win for us.”