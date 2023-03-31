Armagh star Mackin makes AFLW move to join Melbourne

ARMAGH FOOTBALL STAR Aimee Mackin has become the latest player to make the move to Australia to play in the AFLW.

Mackin has joined Melbourne Demons for the 2023 NAB AFL Women’s season, linking up with her younger sister Blaithin and Dublin player Sinead Goldrick.

Mackin has excelled in recent seasons for Armagh, crowned Player of the Year in 2020 for her senior championship exploits and also the winner of three All-Star awards.

“I’m really excited and thankful for the opportunity that Melbourne Demons have given me,” Mackin told the Melbourne Demons website.

“It’s extra special that I’ll get to play alongside my sister and I’m really looking forward to working with all the staff and players for the 2023 season.

“It was a big decision for me, and I’m delighted to have the support from my county Armagh and my club Shane O’Neill’s here in Ireland. Things have moved really fast to make this happen and I’m grateful for their support.

“My focus remains on our GAA campaign, and we will be hoping to give it our best shot this season. I look forward to joining my Melbourne teammates later in the year. Go Dees.”

We are thrilled to be able to welcome Aimee at the conclusion of her Armagh commitments later this year,” said AFLW list manager Todd Patterson.

“Aimee will add a different element to our forward line. We are excited by her ability to get shots off at goal, with great creativity, power and an impressive left foot, and anticipate her skillset really complementing our current mix.”

