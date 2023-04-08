Armagh cruise through disappointing one-sided Ulster affair

Armagh 0-20

Antrim 1-8

THE EASE OF Tiernan Kelly’s 25th-minute point summed up this disappointing one-sided Ulster affair.

Waltzing through the Antrim cover without a hand being laid on him, Kelly nonchalantly clipped another Armagh score over the bar.

It might have been a championship opener but it was very much played in the old challenge circuit that used to occur shortly after the National League.

Such was the intensity levels between the two sides at Box-It Athletic Grounds and it certainly finished out that way.

On an evening when no Saffron player kicked more than one point, Conor Turbitt’s performance was gluttonous and exactly what Kieran McGeeney’s side missed during the relegation campaign.

Jemar Hall’s next score put the home side 0-9 to 0-1 ahead and it was damage limitation for Andy McEntee’s side from that point on.

Conor Stewart, Eoghan McCabe and Ryan Murray tried to get things going with points just before half time to make it 0-10 to 0-4 at half time.

Armagh midfielder Shane Parltlan came in for a championship debut that he would never forget, the Clan na Gael man finished with four but his three upon the resumption made sure ther would be no Antrim revival.

In the facile finish, Turbitt continued to land score after score after Conor Stewart raced through for a well taken goal, but that green flag will only serve as a learning for Armagh’s coaching staff. That if they switch off they can be vulnerable. That perhaps will be for another day, Cavan in a fortnights time maybe.

Scorers for Armagh: Conor Turbitt 0-8 (3f, 1m), Rory Grugan 0-3(1f), Shane McPartlan 0-4, Ethan Rafferty (f) Stefan Campbell, Tiernan Kelly, Shane McPartlin and Ciarán Mackin 0-1 each

Scorers for Antrim: Conor Stewart 1-1, Ryan Murray (f), Ruairí McCann (Creggan Kickhams), Ruairí McCann (St. Mary’s ), Pat Shivers, Odhran Eastwood, Eoghan McCabe and James McAuley 0-1 each

Armagh

1. Ethan Rafferty (Grange);

2. James Morgan (Crossmaglen Rangers), 3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee), 4. Aidan Forker (Maghery);

7. Barry McCambridge (Clann Éireann), 6. Greg McCabe (Shane O’Neill’s), 5. Ciarán Mackin (Shane O’Neill’s);

8. Ben Crealey (Maghery), 9. Shane McParllan (Clan Na Gael)

10. Stefan Campbell (Clan Na Gael), 11. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab), 12. Jason Duffy (St Patrick’s)

13.Jemar Hall (Peadar Ó Doirnín), 14. Conor Turbitt (Clann Éireann), 15. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Éireann).

Subs

19. Ross McQuillan (Cullyhanna) for Morgan (50)

20. Stephen Sheridan (Whitecross) for Crealey (53)

25. Aidan Nugent (Cullyhanna) for Hall (56)

22. Cian McConville (Crossmaglen Rangers) for Campbell (64)

18. Ciaran Higgins (Maghery) for McCambridge (65)

Antrim

1. Michael Byrne (O’Donovan Rossa);

2. Eoghan McCabe (St. Galls), 6. Joseph Finnegan (St. Brigid’s), 4. James McAuley (Naomh Éanna)

5. Patrick McCormick (St. Ergnat’s, Moneyglass), 3. Peter Healy (Naomh Éanna), 7. Marc Jordan (Lámh Dearg)

8. Conor Stewart (All Saints), 9. Kevin Small (Creggan Kickhams)

23. Patrick McBride (St. John’s), 11. Ruairí McCann (Creggan Kickhams), 10. Colm McLarnon (St. Paul’s)

24. Pat Shivers (Erin’s Own, Cargin), 14. Ruairí McCann (St. Mary’s, Aghagallon),

26. Ryan Murray (Lámh Dearg).

Subs

12. Patrick Finnegan for McLarnon (24),

15. Odhrán Eastwood for Murray (46),

25. Adam Loughran for McBride (46),

13. Dominic McEnhill (O’Donovan Rossa) for Shivers (63),

22. Jack Dowling (St Brigid’s) for Small (65),

9. Small for McAuley (Blood 74)

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).

