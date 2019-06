Armagh make three changes for Ulster semi while Cavan stick with side who stunned Monaghan

Andrew Murnin is one of the three changes that have been made to the Armagh team.

ARMAGH HAVE NAMED three changes to the side who overcame Down after extra-time, as they prepare to meet Cavan in the Ulster SFC semi-final on Sunday in Clones [throw-in, 4pm].

Andrew Murnin, who impressed with 1-1 against Down in extra-time, has been rewarded with a place in the full-forward line alongside Rian O’Neill and Jamie Clarke.

The rest of the Armagh attack remains unchanged as Ethan Rafferty misses out.

Niall Grimley starts ahead of Charlie Vernon and will partner Jarlath Óg Burns at midfield while James Morgan replaces Patrick Burns at corner-back in the only change to the Armagh defence.

Meanwhile, Cavan manager Mickey Graham has named an unchanged outfit after his side recorded their first championship win over Monaghan in 18 years when the sides met in May.

Gearoid McKiernan takes up his position at midfield once again after scoring four points against Monaghan. Martin Reilly, who scored a penalty in that game, also gets the nod to start.

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppin)

2. James Morgan (Crossmaglen)

3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee)

4. Paul Hughes (Crossmaglen)

5. Ryan Kennedy (Ballymacnab)

6. Brendan Donaghy (Clonmore)

7. Aidan Forker (Maghery)

8. Jarlath Óg Burns (Silverbridge)

9. Niall Grimley (Madden Raparees)

10. Aidan Nugent (Cullyhanna)

11. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab)

12. Jemar Hall (Forkhill)

13. Jamie Clarke (Crossmaglen)

14. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen)

15. Andrew Murnin (St Paul’s Lurgan)

Cavan

1. Raymond Galligan (Lacken)

2. Jason McLoughlin (Shannon Gaels)

3. Padraig Faulkner (Kingscourt Stars)

4. Conor Moynagh (Drumgoon)

5. Gerard Smith (Lavey)

6. Killian Clarke (Shercock)

7. Conor Rehill (Crosserlough)

8. Conor Brady (Gowna)

9. Gearoid McKiernan (Swanlinbar)

10. Martin Reilly (Killygarry)

11. Dara McVeety (Crosserlough)

12. Niall Murray (Cavan Gaels)

13. Oisin Kiernan (Castlerahan)

14. Thomas Galligan (Lacken)

15. Conor Madden (Gowna)

