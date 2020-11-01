Armagh see off late Derry challenge to advance into Ulster semi-final

Armagh 0-17

Derry 0-15

ARMAGH SEALED AN Ulster semi-final date with Donegal after a hard-fought win over Derry today.

Kieran McGeeney’s side achieved promotion to Division 1 last weekend and continued their good form by advancing to the last four of the province.

They led Rory Gallagher’s men by six at half-time, but Derry forced the issue in the second-half with Shane McGuigan in fine scoring form from dead balls.

Jamie Clarke, black carded in the second-half, and Rian O’Neill impressed up front for Armagh.

Jarlath Og Burns, a late addition to the Armagh side, found himself on the scoreboard in the early stages as efforts from Clarke and Rory Grugan pushed them 0-6 to 0-2 clear.

Rian O’Neill and Conor O’Neill added scores in the rain of Celtic Park and with four minutes of the half remaining they were 0-10 to 0-4 in front. Emmet Bradley and Oisin O’Neill swapped points as Armagh went into half-time six clear.

Shane McGuigan, Ethan Doherty and Ciaran McFaul registered scores in the third quarter to give the Oak Leafers hope. Mark Shields and Clarke clipped over efforts for the Orchard, before the latter was black carded.

Niall Loughlin reduced the margin to two by the second-half water break. Rian O’Neill and Niall Loughlin traded frees, but then McGuigan brought Derry to within two as stoppage-time commenced.

Aidan Forker fired one over as Armagh tried to shake Derry off but McGuigan responded with a brace of frees, leaving his side trailing by 0-15 to 0-16.

O’Neill popped up to extend Armagh’s lead and seal the win at the death.

