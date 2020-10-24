BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 24 October 2020
Armagh celebrate going up and Laois produce stunning comeback on dramatic final league day

Jack O’Connor’s Kildare team are also safe after they defeated Westmeath.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Oct 2020, 4:48 PM
A good day's work for managers Kieran McGeeney and Mike Quirke.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

ARMAGH CLINCHED PROMOTION to the top flight of the GAA football league on a dramatic day in Division 2 that saw Laois survive due to an amazing late rally.

Armagh notched the final four points of the game in Cusack Park in Ennis to defeat Clare by 1-17 to 1-13. When the teams were level late on after a Keelan Sexton pointed free, Colm Collins and his Clare team were battling for promotion but defeat and results elsewhere meant they were clinging on in sixth place.

Clare survived on the head-to-head record due to their victory over Cavan in early March as Mickey Graham saw his side drop down after they lost out to Roscommon by two points.

The biggest escape act of the day was performed by Laois who outscored Fermanagh by 3-3 to 0-0 in the closing stages to win 3-12 to 1-11 and survive in the second tier for another season.

Jack O’Connor could also celebrate as his Kildare team defeated Westmeath by 0-16 to 0-11 to ensure they avoid the drop. They followed up last Sunday’s win over Cavan and in fact the Kerry native saw his team claim victories in the last three rounds of the league as they finished up in third.

More to follow…

Division 2 Football League Results

  • Cavan 0-13 Roscommon 1-12
  • Clare 1-13 Armagh 1-17
  • Kildare 0-16 Westmeath 0-11
  • Fermanagh 1-11 Laois 3-12

