Friday 2 October 2020
Armagh football squad have training postponed following positive Covid-19 cases

‘A number’ of Kieran McGeeney’s players have contracted the virus.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 2 Oct 2020, 2:07 PM
The Armagh team ahead of playing Kildare earlier this year.
Image: Philip Magowan/INPHO
Image: Philip Magowan/INPHO

ARMAGH GAA HAVE confirmed that a number of the senior football squad have tested positive for Covid-19 and as a result collective training has been postponed. 

Last week the Donegal panel dealt with an outbreak and the players were instructed to self-isolate after a positive test in the camp.

The Armagh county board’s statement said: “Following a recent outbreak in a local club, Armagh Senior Football team has a number of confirmed positive results for COVID-19. We are strictly following the GAA and public health advice and as a precautionary measure we have postponed collective training.

“These are difficult times for our communities and Armagh GAA urge all members to follow the public health guidelines.”

Armagh are scheduled to face Roscommon in the resumption of Division 2 on 17 October.

Kevin O'Brien

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

