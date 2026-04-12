14-man Armagh survive stern Tyrone test to prevail in the final minute of extra time

Armagh 1-17 (1-1-15)

Tyrone 1-16 (1-2-12)

ARMAGH WERE PUSHED to the very limit of their capacity in this Ulster championship opener, to make it to the quarter-final where they will face Fermanagh.

Kieran McGeeney’s men are known for making life hard for themselves and with the dismissal of Darragh McMullen in the final few minutes of normal time, it left them short-handed for two periods of extra-time after Ben McDonnell’s goal dragged Tyrone back into it.

A goal for Tomas McCormack after being set up by the excellent Oisin O’Neill had Armagh leap into a four point lead following Ross McQuillan’s opener.

Immediately wiped up by two Tyrone two-pointers, the hero of the hour was Conor Turbitt who popped up with a late score, while Armagh also had to survive a 45 kicked wide by Niall Morgan in the closing moments.

More to follow….

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppin)

2. Peter McGrane (Ballyhegan) 3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee) 6. Gareth Murphy (Killeavey)

5. Ross McQuillan (Cullyhanna) 8. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Eireann) 7. Jarly Óg Burns (Silverbridge)

20. Callum O’Neill (Belleeks) 9. Ben Crealey (Maghery)

10. Greg McCabe (Camlough) 11. Darragh McMullen (Madden) 12. Tomas McCormack (Annaghmore)

13. Cian McConville (Crossmaglen) 14. Jason Duffy (Cullyhanna) 15. Oisin Conaty (Tír nan Óg)

Subs:

22. Conor Turbitt (Clann Éireann) for McCormack (43m)

23. Oisin O’Neill (Crossmaglen) for McConville (50m)

18. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps) for McQuillan (56m)

25. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab) for Burns (61m -64m) then Callum O’Neill (65m)

4. Paddy Burns (Burren), Cian McConville, Tomas McCormack and Ross McQuillan all on for the start of ET, in place of Grugan, Crealey, Duffy, McElroy.

Advertisement

McElroy for Conaty (ET HT)

Duffy for McCabe (ET 17m)

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Cormac Quinn (Errigal Ciaran) 3. Peter Teague (Dromore) 4. Niall Devlin (Coalisland)

10. Seanie O’Donnell (Trillick) 6. Joey Clarke (Donaghmore) 7. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan) 9. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork)

23. Ciaran Daly (Trillick) 11. Ronan Cassidy (Donaghmore) 12. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciaran)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork) 26. Ethan Jordan (Eglish) 15. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciaran)

Subs:

14. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick) for Canavan (20m)

20. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy) for Kennedy (27m)

25. Eoin McElholm (Loughmacrory) for McCurry (49m)

24. Lorcan McGarrity (Carrickmore) for Jordan (57m)

5. Ciaran Bogue (Clogher) for Cassidy (65m)

22. Aodhan Donaghy (Loughmacrory) for Daly (ET 3m)

19. Ben Cullen (Edendork) for McGeary (ET 8m)

18. Aidan Clarke (Omagh) for Quinn (ET 15m)

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)