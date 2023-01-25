Spurs sign Danjuma on loan from Villarreal

SPURS HAVE SIGNED Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The Netherlands international had been reported to be on the way to Everton in a loan deal until the end of the season, but Tottenham have tempted the 25-year-old to north London instead of the currently managerless Merseyside club.

His arrival boosts Antonio Conte’s attacking options, with Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Lucas Moura each having experienced injury issues this term.

The winger has made six appearances for the Netherlands, scoring twice, but failed to make the World Cup squad.

He spent two years in the Premiership with Bournemouth from 2019-21, scoring 17 goals in 52 games before moving to Villarreal.

During his first season with the Spanish club, he was a regular starter in their run to the Champions League semi-finals, scoring six goals in 11 appearances in that competition while adding a further 10 goals in 23 La Liga matches.

He scored six goals in 17 matches in all competitions during the first half of the current campaign, taking his overall total for Villarreal to 22 goals in 51 games.

Danjuma was first called up to the Netherlands’ senior side in October, 2018.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Danjuma began his career as a youngster in the Netherlands with TOP Oss and PSV before joining NEC Nijmegen in 2016.