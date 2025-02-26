Arne Slot handed two-match ban over Merseyside derby chaos

LIVERPOOL MANAGER ARNE Slot will not be on the touchline for Wednesday’s home match against Newcastle after he was handed a two-match ban and given a fine for his behaviour in the Merseyside derby.

James Tarkowski’s equaliser for Everton deep into stoppage time in the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on 12 February provoked chaotic scenes.

Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were sent off by referee Michael Oliver, along with Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The FA issued a statement on Wednesday saying an independent regulatory commission had sanctioned Everton, Liverpool, Slot and Hulshoff.

“It was alleged that the Liverpool head coach acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished,” it said.

“Arne Slot admitted the charge, and the Regulatory Commission imposed a two-match touchline suspension and £70,000 (€84,000) fine.”

In addition, Everton have been fined £65,000 (€78,000) and Liverpool £50,000 (€60,000).

Slot and Hulshoff were both dismissed after approaching Oliver following the final whistle. Speaking about the incident at a press conference two days later, Slot admitted his emotions had got the better of him and he had “made the wrong decision”.

“I should have acted differently after the game, but it’s an emotional sport and sometimes individuals make wrong decisions and that’s definitely what I did,” the Dutchman said.

Jones and Doucoure clashed after the Everton player celebrated in front of the Liverpool fans, leading Jones to confront him before players and staff from both sides raced over.

Slot will be in the stands for Wednesday’s game against Newcastle and the ban also covers Liverpool’s home fixture against Southampton on 8 March.

The ban is for domestic games only, meaning he will be allowed in the technical area when Liverpool visit Paris Saint-Germain for the first leg of their last-16 tie on 5 March.

He will also be on the touchline for Liverpool’s League Cup final against Newcastle at Wembley on 16 March.

Premier League leaders Liverpool are 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal at the top of the table and are hot favourites to lift a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

– © AFP 2025