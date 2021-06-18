Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 18 June 2021
Advertisement

Arsenal v Brentford game to start the Premier League season as TV coverage revealed

Sky Sports and BT Sport have revealed their selections for the opening three weekends.

By The42 Team Friday 18 Jun 2021, 8:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,515 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5471393
Image: PA
Image: PA

ARSENAL WILL FACE Brentford in the opening game of the new Premier League season, with the Friday night fixture to be televised live on Sky Sports.

The breakdown of TV coverage by Sky Sports and BT for the start of the Premier League campaign was announced today.

The Gunners travel to newly-promoted Brentford for that match on Friday 13 August.

BT Sport will be showing the lunchtime tie of Manchester United and Leeds United on Saturday 14 August at 12.30pm.

Sky Sports have three other games on the opening weekend with champions Manchester City taking on Tottenham at 4.30pm on Sunday 15 August, a game preceded by the clash of Newcastle United and West Ham at 2pm.

The previous day sees Norwich City face Liverpool at 5.30pm, a fixture to be shown on Sky Sports.

The standout televised fixture on the second weekend is Arsenal against Chelsea on Sunday 22 August at 4.30pm on Sky, while the station’s opening Monday Night Football game is West Ham against Leicester City on 23 August.

The third weekend of the season features a pair of big showdowns on Saturday 28 August, Man City v Arsenal on BT Sport at 12.30pm and Liverpool v Chelsea on Sky Sports at 5.30pm.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie