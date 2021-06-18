Arsenal v Brentford game to start the Premier League season as TV coverage revealed

ARSENAL WILL FACE Brentford in the opening game of the new Premier League season, with the Friday night fixture to be televised live on Sky Sports.

The breakdown of TV coverage by Sky Sports and BT for the start of the Premier League campaign was announced today.

The Gunners travel to newly-promoted Brentford for that match on Friday 13 August.

BT Sport will be showing the lunchtime tie of Manchester United and Leeds United on Saturday 14 August at 12.30pm.

Sky Sports have three other games on the opening weekend with champions Manchester City taking on Tottenham at 4.30pm on Sunday 15 August, a game preceded by the clash of Newcastle United and West Ham at 2pm.

The previous day sees Norwich City face Liverpool at 5.30pm, a fixture to be shown on Sky Sports.

The standout televised fixture on the second weekend is Arsenal against Chelsea on Sunday 22 August at 4.30pm on Sky, while the station’s opening Monday Night Football game is West Ham against Leicester City on 23 August.

The third weekend of the season features a pair of big showdowns on Saturday 28 August, Man City v Arsenal on BT Sport at 12.30pm and Liverpool v Chelsea on Sky Sports at 5.30pm.

