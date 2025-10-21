Diego Simeone's reputation will endure but Mikel Arteta gives it another kicking

POOR MATTEO MARCENARO.

Full disclosure, the Italian official had not been on the radar before tonight’s Champions League clash between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

He wasn’t even the referee at the Emirates Stadium. That handy job went to Davide Massa.

No, Marcenaro was deep in our thoughts throughout this encounter because he was the fourth official, the man who was stood between a rock and a hard place.

The rock being that maddening, relentless presence of Mikel Arteta, the hard place of course being Diego Simeone, festooned in all black and a figure of typically rampant aggravation on the touchline.

Could there be a more head-wrecking job in the game than that of fourth official/baby sitter/mediator between these two men?

Simeone’s stylish, sober attire seemed apt as we began to mourn for his once fierce, deadly standing. His longevity, his reputation and his ability to inspire a club in the shadow of a world-renowned city rival will always endure, but 13 second-half minutes were a stark illustration of the passing of time and the passing of the guard.

Until the 57th minute these were two sides trading blows in a relatively entertaining contest that didn’t really spark into life but showed sporadic signs of promise.

Julian Alvarez should have scored into an empty net in the first half when David Raya made a mess of a clearance near the touchline and was left stranded from a quick throw. The Argentina international later beat the Arsenal goalkeeper with a stunning shot from 25 yards that smashed off the cross bar.

That moment came on 49 minutes. By the 70th the visitors were 4-0 down and Simeone began to loosen the tie around his slim fit shirt.

Our deal pal Marcenaro could breathe a sigh of relief as the two men either side of him settled into contrasting states.

For most of the game the technical area was merely a symbol of empty authority for managers who seek ultimate control and power. Both charged up and down the touchline with the gusto of overlapping full backs.

Arsenal proved to be the group of players capable of seizing the initiative on the pitch.

The deadlock was broken with a set-piece. Of course it was, but it was lethal in execution as well as impact. Declan Rice’s in swinging delivery from the left side was perfect for Gabriel to direct his header in at the near post from just inside the six-yard box.

Seven minutes later it was 2-0 and the result of direct, confident running from the purposeful Myles Lewis-Skelly. The full back picked up that inverted role in the middle, took possession and drove through the heart of Atleti’s midfield. As he approach the 18-yard box his pass for Gabriel Martinelli approaching off the left was weighted to allow the Brazilian strike first time across Jan Oblak.

The goalkeeper got a bit of his glove on the strike but the connection was sweet. Martinelli’s run in behind three minutes later stretched Atleti on that left side once more and while Eberechi Eze’s shot was scuffed Viktor Gyokeres was there to stab home the second ball from close range.

Simeone stood motionless as he surveyed matters and his players were equally ineffective from a Rice corner on 70 minutes. Gabriel was at the back post to head the ball onto the grateful midriff of Gyokeres who converted from barely two yards out.

Arsenal have now won three games out of three in the league phase and are yet to concede a goal.

They are top of the Premier League with just three goals against and only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has scored from free play against them in 12 games in all competitions this season.

And so, with this game won and three more points on the board towards progress to the knockout stage, Arteta could rest some key players.

Gabriel was hooked ahead of Crystal Palace’s visit to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as Arsenal turn attention to a different challenge for glory.

The business end of the Champions League seems a long way away on an October night like this but it looks clear that Arsenal will be in the mix. Arteta was mocked somewhat after their semi-final defeat to PSG last season when he declared his side were the best in the competition. “I am very proud of the players, 100% I don’t think there’s been a better team [than Arsenal] in the competition from what I have seen, but we are out,” he said.

His players are doing the talking for him so far this season. They look wiser, stronger and better now.