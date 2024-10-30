Arsenal teenager shines again while Newcastle dump Chelsea out

ETHAN NWANERI GRABBED grabbed the spotlight with a stunning strike as Arsenal eased into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 win over Preston.

The 17-year-old Nwaneri, who scored his first senior goals with a brace when the Gunners romped to a 5-1 win over Bolton in the previous round, was at the heart of things again and bent in a fine shot to double Arsenal’s lead after Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring with his first goal of the season.

Kai Havertz came off the bench to add a third as Arsenal extended Preston’s unwanted record of having played more games in this competition than any other club, now 185, without making the last eight.

Arsenal have long known they have a potential gem on their hands – it is two years since Nwaneri became the Premier League’s youngest player at the age of 15 and 181 days – and the attacking midfielder put in a performance which suggests he is ready to make a bigger contribution.

Advertisement

Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea crashed out as Newcastle scored two goals in three first-half minutes to earn revenge with a 2-0 win and reach the last eight.

Three days on from their Premier League defeat to the Blues at Stamford Bridge, the Magpies responded with an impressive first-half display.

Alexander Isak pounced on a mistake at the back to score the opener before Joe Willock’s deflected header was turned in by Axel Disasi.

Chelsea put in an improved second-half performance and had their best chance of the match when Joao Felix fired wide, but last season’s runners-up were unable to find a response.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace’s season continued to go in the right direction after they beat Aston Villa 2-1.

Three days after kick-starting their Premier League campaign by beating Tottenham, Palace followed it up by booking their place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup thanks to Eberechi Eze and Daichi Kamada goals either side of Jhon Duran’s leveller.

Oliver Glasner’s men took advantage of an off-colour Villa side, who made wholesale changes, and are now two wins from a Wembley final.

The only sour point of the evening was seeing Eze and Adam Wharton limp off with first-half injuries.

Villa boss Unai Emery always said this competition was last on his list of priorities and his team selection proved it, with Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martinez, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers, Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley not even in the matchday squad.

That left them with no firepower to rescue the game after they fell behind to Kamada’s goal and they limped out, with bigger challenges – a weekend trip to Tottenham and a Champions League visit to Club Brugge – to come.

Despite the defeat, the return of Tyrone Mings to the starting XI for the first time in 445 days following a serious knee injury was a plus point.