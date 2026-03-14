Arsenal leave it late to beat Everton and maintain Premier League title charge

Arsenal 2

Everton 0

SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD Max Dowman became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history as he sealed Arsenal’s last-gasp 2-0 victory over Everton in stoppage time at the Emirates Stadium to take them one step closer to a first Premier League title in 22 years.

The hosts dominated the beginning of the contest, but it was the Toffees who had created the better chances by the halfway point, including a woodwork-rattling attempt by Dwight McNeil.

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Everton continued to make things difficult in the second half, but the introduction of Gyokeres and Dowman just after the hour proved a particularly prescient choice by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

It was Dowman’s cross which proved critical in Gyokeres finally breaking the deadlock with a minute remaining, then the teenager sent the home support and his boss into a frenzy when he added a stoppage-time cushion.

Jake O’Brien played the full game for Everton. Seamus Coleman returned to the bench after several games out of the squad, but remained an unused substitute alongside goalkeeper Mark Travers.

All three will be hoping to be named in Heimir Hallgrimsson’s Ireland squad on Thursday for the upcoming World Cup play-off against Czechia.

More to follow.