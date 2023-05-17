Katie McCabe hits another stunner to boost Arsenal Champions League hopes

LAST UPDATE | 51 minutes ago
KATIE McCABE SCORED the pick of the goals as Arsenal Women cruised to a 4-1 win over Everton and take a step closer to Champions League qualification.
As well as the Ireland captain’s fine long-range screamer, Caitlin Foord bagged two goals on her return from injury while Lotte Wubben-Moy headed home as the Gunners romped to a four-goal lead at half-time.
WHAT A HIT 🔥🔥— Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) May 17, 2023
Katie McCabe 👏 pic.twitter.com/o1pH5Bqpb3
Manager Jonas Eidevall sees his side go three points clear of Manchester City to consolidate third spot, although the evening wasn’t without its concerns as Lia Walti was stretchered off following a tackle from Aggie Beever-Jones.
A red card was eventually shown after the officials decided to upgrade the initial yellow.
Everton did manage a late consolation through Katja Snoeijs’ header but they have now conceded 11 goals in their last two games.
McCabe’s Ireland teammate, goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan, was on the bench for The Toffees.
Meanwhile, Chelsea coasted past West Ham 4-0 to move top of the Women’s Super League table.
Niamh Charles, making her 100th WSL appearance, put the Blues ahead in the 13th minute after Sam Kerr’s shot was blocked.
The FA Cup winners doubled their lead three minutes into the second half through Pernille Harder, who drilled her angled shot into the bottom corner.
Chelsea wrapped up another impressive victory in the 65th minute when Magdalena Eriksson’s header from a corner was pushed onto the crossbar by Irons keeper Mackenzie Arnold and Sophie Ingle nodded in the rebound.
In stoppage time, substitute Erin Cuthbert fired in a fourth to cap another impressive display.
Emma Hayes’ side edge two points clear of Manchester United – runners-up at Wembley on Saturday – as they close in on what would be a fourth straight title, which could be confirmed this weekend should all results go their way.
Updated at 22.40 with Chelsea/West Ham result