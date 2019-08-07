This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 7 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I did not disrespect Arsenal,' says Koscielny after transfer row

‘You should be ashamed for the way you’ve left the club after nine years,’ tweeted former Arsenal striker Ian Wright.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 6:04 PM
35 minutes ago 2,057 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4756386
Former Arsenal captain, Laurent Koscielny.
Image: Adam Davy
Former Arsenal captain, Laurent Koscielny.
Former Arsenal captain, Laurent Koscielny.
Image: Adam Davy

FORMER ARSENAL CAPTAIN Laurent Koscielny insisted Wednesday that he had nothing but respect for the Gunners despite being told he “should be ashamed” of himself over the way his unveiling at Bordeaux was handled.

The 33-year-old penned a “rolling contract” with the French side on Tuesday but enraged Arsenal fans when a video showed him stripping off the red and white shirt of the London side to reveal the blue top of Bordeaux.

“You should be ashamed for the way you’ve left the club after nine years,” tweeted former Arsenal striker Ian Wright.

“Got what you wanted and still trying to have a dig. Hope it’s worth it in the long run.”

However, the French international, who made clear his desire for a move last month when he refused to travel on Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the United States, said he meant no disrespect.

“I have the greatest respect for Arsenal,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

I showed my respect on the pitch. As far as my transfer is concerned, that’s not for me to discuss. I am now at Bordeaux with a match quickly approaching.”

Koscielny joined Arsenal in 2010 from Lorient and played 353 games for the London side, winning the FA Cup three times.

He was named club captain at the start of last season following the retirement of Per Mertesacker but made just 17 league appearances after sitting out the first half of the campaign as he recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

When the chance to move to Bordeaux arose, I weighed up the pros and cons. I thought it was a good choice,” he added on Wednesday.

“I am very happy to be at this historic club.”

The new Ligue 1 season begins this weekend with Bordeaux starting their campaign against Angers.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie