BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 1 April 2021
Advertisement

Arteta confirms Arsenal to discuss Lacazette's future at end of season

Sevel clubs have been linked with the French striker, whose contract is up next year.

By AFP Thursday 1 Apr 2021, 6:54 PM
31 minutes ago 385 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5399006
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette.
Image: PA
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette.
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette.
Image: PA

ARSENAL BOSS MIKEL Arteta says Alexandre Lacazette’s future will be addressed at the end of the season, with reports of interest in the forward from a number of European clubs.

The 29-year-old Frenchman has scored in each of his past two Premier League outings, including the winner in the north London derby against Tottenham.

He is on course for his most prolific top-flight campaign since arriving from Lyon in 2017, having struck 11 times in the league ahead of Saturday’s clash with Liverpool.

Lacazette’s contract is up next year and several clubs including Serie A side Roma and Spanish team Atletico Madrid have been linked with moves for him.

“I’m always happy when people talk about our players and speculate – that means they are doing well and getting attention from other clubs,” Arteta said on Thursday.

“The situation with ‘Laca’ we will address in the summer, speak to him and just propose the future we want and that’s it. Now I just want players focused and only focused on performing and getting the best out of them for the team.”

Arsenal have been criticised in the past for handing lucrative contracts to players in the latter stages of their careers.

Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 32, who agreed a bumper new deal in 2018, became a peripheral squad member, while 31-year-old captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggled to impress earlier this season following an extension to his contract.

Asked about the balance between offering big contracts to senior players and having room to bring through youngsters, Arteta said: “Everything is related to where we are, how much we win and where we are playing next season.

“There are no exceptions and we all need to be clear with that and more with the context we have right now in our industry.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Arsenal are ninth in the table, nine points adrift of the top four. Winning the Europa League appears to be their best chance of securing a Champions League return.

© – AFP, 2021


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey look back on the Pro14 final and ahead to the provinces’ European knockout games.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie