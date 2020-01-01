36 mins ago

2020 has kicked off with a bumper day of Premier League — and we’re not done yet.

With Chelsea, Spurs and Wolves all dropping points earlier today, Manchester United have a chance to pick up a valuable win that would move them to within two points of the top four.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, however, are hoping for a victory that would see them start the new year where they couldn’t finish the old one — in the top half of the table.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 8pm.