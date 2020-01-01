This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 1 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

9,302 Views 15 Comments
Share

KICK OFF: We’re up and running. Arsenal, in case you needed to be reminded, have lost their last three at home in the league…

The teams are just making their way out onto the Emirates pitch. Arsenal and United have given us some crackers over the years, and for whoever has chosen this over the darts or whatever Christmas film is on RTÉ, hopefully we’ll get a bit of New Year’s entertainment at the very least.

Who do you fancy?

TEAM NEWS: The main talking point from the visitors’ team is the absence, once again, of Paul Pogba. He’s still struggling with his ankle injury, by all accounts, but no doubt we’ll get more info on that over the course of the evening.

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fred, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

TEAM NEWS: Arsenal have struggled against Everton, Bournemouth and Chelsea of late, managing just two goals and two points, but there’s no shortage of firepower in that attack.

Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

2020 has kicked off with a bumper day of Premier League — and we’re not done yet.

With Chelsea, Spurs and Wolves all dropping points earlier today, Manchester United have a chance to pick up a valuable win that would move them to within two points of the top four.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, however, are hoping for a victory that would see them start the new year where they couldn’t finish the old one — in the top half of the table.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 8pm.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie