KICK OFF: We’re up and running. Arsenal, in case you needed to be reminded, have lost their last three at home in the league…
The teams are just making their way out onto the Emirates pitch. Arsenal and United have given us some crackers over the years, and for whoever has chosen this over the darts or whatever Christmas film is on RTÉ, hopefully we’ll get a bit of New Year’s entertainment at the very least.
TEAM NEWS: The main talking point from the visitors’ team is the absence, once again, of Paul Pogba. He’s still struggling with his ankle injury, by all accounts, but no doubt we’ll get more info on that over the course of the evening.
Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fred, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial.
TEAM NEWS: Arsenal have struggled against Everton, Bournemouth and Chelsea of late, managing just two goals and two points, but there’s no shortage of firepower in that attack.
Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.
2020 has kicked off with a bumper day of Premier League — and we’re not done yet.
With Chelsea, Spurs and Wolves all dropping points earlier today, Manchester United have a chance to pick up a valuable win that would move them to within two points of the top four.
Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, however, are hoping for a victory that would see them start the new year where they couldn’t finish the old one — in the top half of the table.
Kick-off at the Emirates is at 8pm.
