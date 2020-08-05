This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 5 August, 2020
Arsenal announce decision to make 55 staff redundant

Club points to severe drops in broadcast revenue as the main reason for the plan.

By Press Association Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 4:41 PM
Arsenal have announced job losses following the Covid-19 outbreak earlier in the year.
ARSENAL HAVE ANNOUNCED that they are to make 55 staff at the club redundant. 

In a statement issued by head of football Raul Sanllehi and managing director Vinai Venkatesham, they pointed to severe drops in broadcast revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic as the main reason for the plan.

They also moved to assure supporters that investment into the team will continue, despite the loss of jobs – with the cuts expected to come across some football departments as well as commercial and administrative roles.

“Over recent years we have consistently invested in additional staff to take the club forward but with the expected reduction of income in mind, it is now clear that we must reduce our costs further to ensure we are operating in a sustainable and responsible way, and to enable us to continue to invest in the team,” the statement read.

“Our aim has been to protect the jobs and base salaries of our people for as long as we possibly can. Unfortunately, we have now come to the point where we are proposing 55 redundancies.”

Arsenal ensured another season of Europa League football with an FA Cup final win over Chelsea on Saturday.

While that will improve their financial footing, it has not proven enough to prevent the redundancies and the club have already restructured their stadium loan this summer.

“We do not make these proposals lightly and have looked at every aspect of the club and our expenditure before reaching this point,” the statement added.

“We know this is upsetting and difficult for our dedicated staff and our focus is on managing this as sensitively as possible.

“These proposed changes are ultimately about ensuring we take this great football club forward, creating the right organisation for a post-Covid world, and ensuring we have the resources to return to competing effectively at the top of the game here and in Europe.”

