This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 7 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

10-man Arsenal facing huge battle to reach Europa League quarter-finals after disastrous night in France

Unai Emery’s side must now turn the tie around in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium next Thursday.

By AFP Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 8:44 PM
26 minutes ago 1,791 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4529568
Arsenal conceded three goals in the first leg.
Image: AP/PA Images
Arsenal conceded three goals in the first leg.
Arsenal conceded three goals in the first leg.
Image: AP/PA Images

ARSENAL FACE A major battle if they are to reach the Europa League quarter-finals after a 3-1 defeat away to Rennes in France, despite Alex Iwobi putting the Gunners ahead early on.

Iwobi’s goal gave the Premier League side the perfect start in this last 16, first leg at a raucous Roazhon Park, but the match hinged on the sending-off of Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos four minutes before half-time.

Benjamin Bourigeaud equalised for the French club moments later, and their second-half pressure paid off as a Nacho Monreal own-goal put Rennes ahead before Ismaila Sarr’s late header gave them a two-goal cushion in the tie.

Unai Emery’s side must now turn the tie around in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium next Thursday if they are to progress any further in a competition which represents their only hope of silverware this season as well as offering a potential route into next season’s Champions League.

The Gunners recovered from a first-leg deficit to beat BATE Borisov in the last round, but Rennes are a step up in quality and are revelling in what is already their best ever European run. This result is also a shot in the arm for French clubs after Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League humiliation against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Rennes had eliminated Real Betis in the last round and there was a superb atmosphere in a stadium packed to its capacity of almost 30,000.

Arsenal were missing French striker Alexandre Lacazette, who is suspended for both legs of this tie after being sent off against BATE in Belarus.

France Soccer Europa League The crucial sending off as Sokratis Papastathopoulos sees red. Source: AP/PA Images

They still got off to a perfect start, taking the lead inside four minutes when Iwobi’s cross-cum-shot from the left edge of the box curled low into the far corner.

Rennes slowly grew into the game, though, with Hatem Ben Arfa — who was sidelined last season by Emery when both were at Paris Saint-Germain — increasingly influential.

As half-time approached, Ben Arfa played in Sarr, who was hauled back by Sokratis just outside the area. The Greek defender had already been booked, so a second caution equalled a red card.

Bourigeaud struck the wall from the resulting free-kick, but the ball came back to him and he sent a stunning half-volley arrowing into the far corner.

Rennes had been unbeaten in all 12 previous home games since the appointment of Julien Stephan as coach in December, and they made the most of their man advantage in the second half.

Cech made several interventions before being beaten again in the 65th minute, as Mehdi Zeffane’s cross from the right deflected off Monreal and looped into the net.

Their potentially crucial third goal arrived with two minutes left as James Lea-Siliki whipped in a cross from the left and Senegal star Sarr — a menace on the right flank all evening — arrived to head in at the far post.

Petr Cech, who spent two years at Rennes before joining Chelsea in 2004, saved well from a Ben Arfa free-kick in the 34th minute.

© AFP 2019 

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'There is something we're missing because he's too good a player'
    'There is something we're missing because he's too good a player'
    Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    Russell returns and Laidlaw left out as Scots bid to scupper Welsh Grand Slam
    FRANCE
    Open thread: Who should Schmidt pick in the Ireland team for France?
    Open thread: Who should Schmidt pick in the Ireland team for France?
    French cardinal given six-month suspended sentence for helping to cover up child abuse by priest
    Hunters? Hunted? Schmidt's Ireland not interested in Hansen's perception
    FOOTBALL
    Messi ends international exile to return to Argentina squad
    Messi ends international exile to return to Argentina squad
    'For the girls to have someone come into the room, it's horrendous' - Rodgers recounts burglary ordeal
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    IRELAND
    'I like those collisions... Sometimes you go, ‘that’s a good f***ing hit, man’'
    'I like those collisions... Sometimes you go, ‘that’s a good f***ing hit, man’'
    Ireland U20s captain Hawkshaw misses out as Grand Slam bid continues in Cork
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer's humility central to United's famous victory against muddled PSG
    Solskjaer's humility central to United's famous victory against muddled PSG
    Player Ratings: How we rated United's players in their astonishing win against PSG
    As it happened: Manchester United v PSG, Champions League Last-16

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie