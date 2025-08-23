Arsenal complete signing of Eberechi Eze worth reported €78 million

EBERECHI EZE HAS completed his dream move to boyhood club Arsenal in a transfer which could be worth as much as £68 million (€78 million).

Eze becomes Arsenal’s seventh signing of the summer and catapults their spending spree to £250m. The England international has agreed a four-year deal and will wear the number 10 shirt.

Tottenham had been set to capture Eze after they reached an agreement with Crystal Palace on Wednesday, until Mikel Arteta’s side swooped in to hijack the transfer.

Arsenal’s ruthless move – for an initial fee of £60m prior to performance related add-ons – to stump their rivals has drawn parallels with ex-Spurs captain Sol Campbell’s controversial switch on a free transfer to the Gunners in 2001.

The deal for the 27-year-old was announced 30 minutes prior to Arsenal’s first Premier League home game of the season, against Leeds. It is understood he will be presented to the Emirates crowed before kick-off.

“We are absolutely delighted to bring Eberechi to Arsenal,” Arteta said.

“He is a powerful and exciting player who will give us a new dimension in our attacking game. What stands out just as much as his talent and intelligence as a player, is the way he has worked hard throughout his career to get where he is today.

“His journey, his mentality, and his ambition are exactly what we want in our team, and we love how much it means to him and his family to be joining our club. We all look forward to start working with Eberechi soon.”

One of Eze’s final acts for Palace was to score the winner in the FA Cup final against Manchester City in May to clinch the club’s first major silverware.

A departure this summer was always a possibility given the former Arsenal trainee had entered the final two years of his deal at Selhurst Park and Tottenham moved first earlier this month.

Spurs declined to activate the release clause in the region of £68m in Eze’s contract with Palace, which expired on the opening day of the Premier League season and after talks failed to progress that weekend, the 27-year-old featured in the 0-0 draw at Chelsea.

A knee injury to Kai Havertz then sparked action from the Gunners, and with Eze previously stating his boyhood allegiances to Arsenal, it was a simple choice for the south Londoner once they met Palace’s asking price – and one that left Spurs shell-shocked.

Eze completed his medical at London Colney on Friday and has now followed Viktor Gyokeres (£55m), defender Cristhian Mosquera (£13m), midfielder Martin Zubimendi (£60m), goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5m), midfielder Christian Norgaard (£10m) and forward Noni Madueke (£48.5m) in making the switch to the Emirates.

It is a major statement of intent from Arsenal as they bid to land their first Premier League title in 22 years. Arteta claimed on Friday that he is now working with the best squad of his six-year reign.