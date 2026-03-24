Arsenal to play pre-season friendly against Real Betis at Aviva Stadium

ARSENAL WILL FACE Real Betis in a pre-season friendly at the Aviva Stadium, the clubs have confirmed.

The current Premier League leaders and the fifth-placed side in La Liga will meet at Lansdowne Road on Wednesday, 5 August, with kick-off at 7:30pm.

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It will be Arsenal’s first pre-season visit to Dublin since 2018, when they faced Chelsea at a sold-out Aviva. They returned to the stadium in December 2020 for a Europa League group-stage clash against Dundalk which was played without supporters due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time.

Arsenal’s chief operating officer, Richard Garlick, said: “We’re all excited to be coming back to Dublin in August. We have incredible support in the Republic of Ireland and we’re looking forward to playing a competitive pre-season match at the Aviva Stadium.

“Facing Real Betis will provide high-quality opposition and vital preparation ahead of the new season. It promises to be an exciting match and we’re really looking forward to connecting with our supporters in Dublin once again.”

Tickets will go on pre-sale on Ticketmaster from tomorrow, 25 March, at 4pm.