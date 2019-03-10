11 mins ago

What the manager’s have said…

Unai Emery: ”We played against them one month ago in the FA Cup, we lost 3-1 but I remember we did very good things, created chances.

“We know Sunday is a tough match and it is for everybody an amazing match with very good players and we are going to play at home with our supporters.

“We need to have a very big performance from each player and tactically like a team but I am looking forward also to playing against a team like Manchester United and how they are in this moment with each player – very big confidence after the PSG match.

Source: Martin Rickett

“But with our supporters, I want to create a big atmosphere, a positive atmosphere for us and help us to give us the best and strongest support for the match.”

Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer: “We’ve gone through to the [Champions League] quarter finals, which is what we sometimes expect at Manchester United.

“It was the way that it happened, the celebrations at the end, just happens when you win a game at the end like we did. Arsenal is a fantastic game to get ready for again.

“I love managing these boys, love working here and as I said so many times I’m just doing the best I can every single day and if and when it comes to decision to be made we’ve got to think about that.”