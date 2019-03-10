Arsenal welcome Man United to the Emirates in a crucial game in the race for a top four finish and a Champions League spot.
What the manager’s have said…
Unai Emery: ”We played against them one month ago in the FA Cup, we lost 3-1 but I remember we did very good things, created chances.
“We know Sunday is a tough match and it is for everybody an amazing match with very good players and we are going to play at home with our supporters.
“We need to have a very big performance from each player and tactically like a team but I am looking forward also to playing against a team like Manchester United and how they are in this moment with each player – very big confidence after the PSG match.
“But with our supporters, I want to create a big atmosphere, a positive atmosphere for us and help us to give us the best and strongest support for the match.”
Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer: “We’ve gone through to the [Champions League] quarter finals, which is what we sometimes expect at Manchester United.
“It was the way that it happened, the celebrations at the end, just happens when you win a game at the end like we did. Arsenal is a fantastic game to get ready for again.
“I love managing these boys, love working here and as I said so many times I’m just doing the best I can every single day and if and when it comes to decision to be made we’ve got to think about that.”
It’s a huge game in the race for top four. Man United have been on a quite phenomenal run of form ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge, including six away wins in the Premier League. His side came out on top in the FA Cup when these sides met at the end of January too, but who will come out on top today? Let us know below.
TEAM NEWS: Unai Emery makes five changes from the side which suffered that dismal defeat in Rennes on Thursday, the most notable switch being Aaron Ramsey’s introduction in place of Matteo Guendouzi.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted for three changes from that incredible victory in Paris on Wednesday night. Paul Pogba was suspended for that win and naturally returns in midfield this afternoon, with Nemanja Matic and Diogo Dalot also returning to the United starting XI.
Arsenal: Leno; Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal; Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Özil; Aubameyang, Lacazette
Substitutes: Cech, Mustafi, Elneny, Guendouzi, Suárez, Iwobi, Nketiah
Man United: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw; Matic, Fred, Pogba; Dalot, Lukaku, Rashford
Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Rojo, McTominay, Pereira, Martial, Greenwood
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello everybody and welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s highly-anticipated clash between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates.
Technically this can’t be referred to as a ‘derby’, so to speak, but the meeting of these two clubs has all the highly-charged, competitive elements to match most derbies in world football.
A rivalry is perhaps the best way to describe it. Not so long ago these two giants of English football were slugging it out for Premiership (remember when we used to call it that?) titles and FA Cups, but today a potential Champions League spot is what’s up for grabs.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men rolled back the years on Wednesday with the most dramatic, pulsating and indescribable comeback against PSG.
Marcus Rashford’s stoppage time penalty booked United’s place in the quarter-finals of the European Cup, throwing fans all the way back to famous nights of old under Alex Ferguson.
Arsenal, on the other hand, suffered a European nightmare this past week. Unai Emery’s men fell 3-1 in Rennes in the Europa League in a disappointing away defeat which threatens to end the Gunners’ prevails on the continent this season.
Both clubs will want to be competing in Europe’s elite club competition again next season. Just one point separates the sides in fourth and fifth place, so it’s all to play for today at the Emirates in the hunt for that almighty Champions League spot.
Stick with us, kick-off is coming up in just under an hour’s time at 4.30pm, with today’s game live on Sky Sports Main Event if you happen to be near a TV.
