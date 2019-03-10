This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 10 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

11,340 Views 5 Comments
Share

What the manager’s have said…

Unai Emery: ”We played against them one month ago in the FA Cup, we lost 3-1 but I remember we did very good things, created chances.

“We know Sunday is a tough match and it is for everybody an amazing match with very good players and we are going to play at home with our supporters.

“We need to have a very big performance from each player and tactically like a team but I am looking forward also to playing against a team like Manchester United and how they are in this moment with each player – very big confidence after the PSG match.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer File Photo Source: Martin Rickett

“But with our supporters, I want to create a big atmosphere, a positive atmosphere for us and help us to give us the best and strongest support for the match.”

Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer: “We’ve gone through to the [Champions League] quarter finals, which is what we sometimes expect at Manchester United.

“It was the way that it happened, the celebrations at the end, just happens when you win a game at the end like we did. Arsenal is a fantastic game to get ready for again.

“I love managing these boys, love working here and as I said so many times I’m just doing the best I can every single day and if and when it comes to decision to be made we’ve got to think about that.”

Some pre-game reading material ahead of kick-off:

It’s a huge game in the race for top four. Man United have been on a quite phenomenal run of form ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge, including six away wins in the Premier League. His side came out on top in the FA Cup when these sides met at the end of January too, but who will come out on top today? Let us know below.


Poll Results:





TEAM NEWS: Unai Emery makes five changes from the side which suffered that dismal defeat in Rennes on Thursday, the most notable switch being Aaron Ramsey’s introduction in place of Matteo Guendouzi.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted for three changes from that incredible victory in Paris on Wednesday night. Paul Pogba was suspended for that win and naturally returns in midfield this afternoon, with Nemanja Matic and Diogo Dalot also returning to the United starting XI.

Arsenal: Leno; Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal; Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Özil; Aubameyang, Lacazette

Substitutes: Cech, Mustafi, Elneny, Guendouzi, Suárez, Iwobi, Nketiah

Man United: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw; Matic, Fred, Pogba; Dalot, Lukaku, Rashford

Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Rojo, McTominay, Pereira, Martial, Greenwood

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello everybody and welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s highly-anticipated clash between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates.

Technically this can’t be referred to as a ‘derby’, so to speak, but the meeting of these two clubs has all the highly-charged, competitive elements to match most derbies in world football. 

A rivalry is perhaps the best way to describe it. Not so long ago these two giants of English football were slugging it out for Premiership (remember when we used to call it that?) titles and FA Cups, but today a potential Champions League spot is what’s up for grabs.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men rolled back the years on Wednesday with the most dramatic, pulsating and indescribable comeback against PSG.

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Source: John Walton

Marcus Rashford’s stoppage time penalty booked United’s place in the quarter-finals of the European Cup, throwing fans all the way back to famous nights of old under Alex Ferguson.

Arsenal, on the other hand, suffered a European nightmare this past week. Unai Emery’s men fell 3-1 in Rennes in the Europa League in a disappointing away defeat which threatens to end the Gunners’ prevails on the continent this season.

Both clubs will want to be competing in Europe’s elite club competition again next season. Just one point separates the sides in fourth and fifth place, so it’s all to play for today at the Emirates in the hunt for that almighty Champions League spot.

Stick with us, kick-off is coming up in just under an hour’s time at 4.30pm, with today’s game live on Sky Sports Main Event if you happen to be near a TV.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    LIVE: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    LIVE: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    Late change for Ireland as Kearney ruled out of France clash
    Big performance against les Bleus can ease concerns over Schmidt's Ireland
    FRANCE
    'He could have another eight years or more at the highest level, which is scary!'
    'He could have another eight years or more at the highest level, which is scary!'
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    Beirne and O'Brien remain part of Schmidt's thinking amidst 'different brief'
    FOOTBALL
    Messi penalty helps Barcelona rally from behind to restore seven-point lead
    Messi penalty helps Barcelona rally from behind to restore seven-point lead
    Lewandowski reaches landmark feat in six-goal rout as Bayern leapfrog Dortmund to go top
    Solari vows to fight on at Real Madrid as he arrives eighty minutes late for press conference
    IRELAND
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Firmino and Mané on the double as Liverpool cut City's lead to a single point
    Firmino and Mané on the double as Liverpool cut City's lead to a single point
    As it happened: Liverpool v Burnley, Premier League
    'The second-half we did not take it seriously' - Pochettino criticises Spurs players as slump continues

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie