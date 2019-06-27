This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Arsenal will need to offer 'a lot more' if they want Tierney

The Gunners have seen an initial £15 million bid for the Celtic defender knocked back.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 11:23 AM
2,282 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4699377
Kieran Tierney (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Kieran Tierney (file pic).
Kieran Tierney (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ARSENAL WILL NEED to offer “a lot more” than £15 million  if they want to prise Kieran Tierney away from Celtic, says Hoops boss Neil Lennon.

The Gunners opened the bidding for the highly-rated defender at that figure, but saw their approach knocked back.

John Hartson has branded that figure an “embarrassment”, with it suggested that those at Emirates Stadium will need to get closer to the £25m mark in order to land the 22-year-old.

Lennon has not revealed what Celtic are looking for in any transfer negotiations, but he has made it clear that the Scottish champions will not be parting with a prized asset for any less than they consider him to be worth.

When asked if another bid had been tabled, the Bhoys manager told reporters: “Not that I’m aware of. Arsenal are aware of what we value the player at. He’s on a long-term contract, he’s an asset and we don’t want to sell him.

It’s going to have to take a lot more than what they’ve offered the first time around to give us a decision to make.

“I’ve had a chat with him as it can be a difficult decision and bit unsettling. I’ve been there myself so it’s important that we support him regardless of the outcome.”

While Celtic are reluctant to part with Tierney, their resolve is expected to be tested over the coming weeks.

A move away from Parkhead for the talented left-back has been mooted for some time, with it likely that his full potential will be unlocked outside of Glasgow.

Former Scotland international Charlie Adam expects that to be the case, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: “I think it’s probably now time for him to leave Celtic.

It’s the next progression for his career. Seeing how well Andrew Robertson’s progressed at Liverpool, as a player you’ve got to be thinking, ‘I want some of that’.

“He’s done amazing at Celtic, winning the treble-treble. It’s going to be difficult for him to leave because he is a big Celtic fan, but if Arsenal do want him, they’ll have to pay serious money for him.”

