McCabe and Arsenal to play Wolfsburg in Women’s Champions League quarter-finals

McCabe goes up against Sarai Linder during Arsenal's 4-0 win over Hoffenheim in October.

ARSENAL WILL PLAY Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League.

Jonas Eidevall’s side are the only English club left in the competition after finishing runners-up in Group C.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe started five of the six group stage games as Arsenal edged out Hoffenheim on a superior head-to-head record.

They now face German opposition again in Wolfsburg, winners of the competition in 2013 and 2014.

The London side, who lost to Wolfsburg in the semi-finals in 2012-13, are the only English winners of the tournament having lifted the trophy in 2007.

Former Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro’s Juventus side were drawn against seven-time champions Lyon.

Holders Barcelona will meet Real Madrid in an all-Spanish affair, while Bayern Munich meet Paris St Germain in the other quarter-final.

The draw for the semi-finals was also conducted in Nyon on Monday.

Arsenal, who came through two qualifying rounds before the group stage, will face Barcelona or Real Madrid if they progress.

Barcelona beat Arsenal 4-1 at home and 4-0 away to top their section with a perfect record of six wins, scoring 24 goals and conceding only once in the process.

Arsenal will play the first leg of their quarter-final at home on 22 or 23 March, with the return in Germany the following week.