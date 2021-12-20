Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 20 December 2021
Advertisement

McCabe and Arsenal to play Wolfsburg in Women’s Champions League quarter-finals

The London side will meet Barcelona or Real Madrid if they progress.

By Press Association Monday 20 Dec 2021, 1:20 PM
1 hour ago 335 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5635943
McCabe goes up against Sarai Linder during Arsenal's 4-0 win over Hoffenheim in October.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
McCabe goes up against Sarai Linder during Arsenal's 4-0 win over Hoffenheim in October.
McCabe goes up against Sarai Linder during Arsenal's 4-0 win over Hoffenheim in October.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ARSENAL WILL PLAY Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League.

Jonas Eidevall’s side are the only English club left in the competition after finishing runners-up in Group C.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe started five of the six group stage games as Arsenal edged out Hoffenheim on a superior head-to-head record.

They now face German opposition again in Wolfsburg, winners of the competition in 2013 and 2014.

The London side, who lost to Wolfsburg in the semi-finals in 2012-13, are the only English winners of the tournament having lifted the trophy in 2007.

Former Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro’s Juventus side were drawn against seven-time champions Lyon.

Holders Barcelona will meet Real Madrid in an all-Spanish affair, while Bayern Munich meet Paris St Germain in the other quarter-final.

The draw for the semi-finals was also conducted in Nyon on Monday.

Arsenal, who came through two qualifying rounds before the group stage, will face Barcelona or Real Madrid if they progress.

Barcelona beat Arsenal 4-1 at home and 4-0 away to top their section with a perfect record of six wins, scoring 24 goals and conceding only once in the process.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Arsenal will play the first leg of their quarter-final at home on 22 or 23 March, with the return in Germany the following week.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie