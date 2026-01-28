More Stories
Katie McCabe was a second-half substitute for Arsenal. Alamy Stock Photo
Arsenal score six to reach inaugural Women's Champions Cup final

European champions to face Corinthians after beating ASFAR this evening.
8.27pm, 28 Jan 2026

ARSENAL BEAT ASFAR 6-0 in the inaugural Fifa Women’s Champions Cup semi-finals this evening, setting up a final showdown against Corinthians on Sunday.

The European champions put ASFAR of Morocco to the sword at Brentford Community Stadium, with Alessia Russo (two), Stina Blackstenius, Frida Maanum, Mariona Caldentey and Olivia Smith scoring the goals.

Sky Sports WSL / YouTube

It was a dominant performance from Renée Slegers’ rotated side, with Russo making her impact felt from the bench.

Katie McCabe was also a second-half substitute, the Irish captain introduced on the hour mark.

Arsenal will now face Brazilian champions Corinthians in the first-ever final at Emirates Stadium on Sunday. 

Corinthians stunned US winners Gotham FC 1-0 earlier today, an 83rd minute goal from 40-year-old captain Gabi Zanotti the difference at Brentford.

The Women’s Champions Cup tournament involves the winners of the premier women’s club competition in each of the continental confederations.

- With reporting from Press Association

