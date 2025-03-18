Katie McCabe's Arsenal on brink of Champions League exit after Real Madrid defeat

ARSENAL’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE hopes are hanging by a thread after they slipped to a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of their quarter-final at Real Madrid.

A goal in each half from Linda Caicedo and Athenea del Castillo condemned the Gunners to only their fourth defeat in 23 matches under boss Renee Slegers.

With Arsenal eight points behind leaders Chelsea in the Women’s Super League and out of both domestic cups, Europe represents their last realistic chance of winning a trophy this season.

But they have a lot of work to do in the return leg in north London next week after a disappointing display in the teeming rain at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

In front of around 300 travelling fans braving the miserable Madrid weather, the visitors created the first clear chance after 19 minutes when Alessia Russo controlled the ball and spun just inside the Real half.

The England striker threaded a perfectly weighted pass through to Stina Blackstenius, whose shot was well saved by Misa Rodriguez.

But two minutes later a mistake from Gunners defender Leah Williamson gifted the opening goal to Real.

The England captain was probably not helped by the sodden surface as she let a harmless-looking ball from Signe Bruun slip under her foot.

Colombian forward Caicedo burst through and held off Emily Fox before burying her finish in the corner for a fourth goal in the competition this season.

Arsenal went close to equalising just before half-time after Russo won a free-kick 30 yards out.

The cross was headed out to Beth Mead on the edge of the box but her shot whistled just wide.

Slegers shook up her misfiring forward line at the break, sending on Chloe Kelly and Caitlin Foord for Blackstenius and Mead.

Caicedo almost got in again when she pounced on a misplaced pass and charged past Fox down the left, but the Gunners full-back got back to snuff out the danger.

Real suffered a blow when Melanie Leupolz went down holding her knee after playing a pass, with the Germany midfielder departing the field in tears.

Arsenal’s players were baying for a penalty after Kelly went down under a challenge from Maria Mendez, but referee Frida Mia Klarlund said no.

Kelly and Kyra Cooney-Cross saw shots deflected wide and substitute Lia Walti forced a save from Rodriguez as the Gunners pushed for an equaliser.

But their hopes of a place in the semi-finals took a major dent with eight minutes left when goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger could only push Del Castillo’s shot across goal into the net.